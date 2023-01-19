Changes in 2023: Schuyler Community School Board sees new members, superintendent departing

With the beginning of the new year came changes in Schuyler Community Schools (SCS) Board of Education's lineup.

At the Jan. 9 meeting, new board members Virginia Semerad and Amanda Jedlicka were sworn in -- with Semerad being elected to the position of secretary. Jedlicka was nominated for treasurer, which led to 19 rounds of voting for the position. Chuck Micek was elected to the position.

"So we just continue doing this until someone changes their mind? What causes any of us to change our mind?" said Brian Vavricek, board vice president.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hoesing responded that the process was happening the way it had to.

"The law says that you have to vote until you get a majority, so we can stay and keep doing this as long as we want," Hoesing said.

A bid was accepted for new phone systems for the schools from American Communications, which Hoesing said, will improve the efficiency and efficacy of the school's phone networks.

"We've done big building projects, but this was one of the most complex bids out there when it came to, because the specs were written for copper lines because that's what we have," Hoesing said.

Toward the end of the meeting, Dr. Hoesing's resignation from superintendent was accepted and, though not fully read out as his resignation, is effective as of the end of his term later this year. During the time for public comments, Penny Janousek, business manager for Schuyler Community Schools, came forward with remarks about Hoesing's performance in her experience.

"Since I've been here, I've never seen somebody with such vision and forward thinking about everything that he does. He researches all projects, faces decisions with facts. The strategic planning is unbelievable and guidance on how to do that with everybody else," Janousek said.

Janousek went on to say Hoesing has contributed many things to the school district in his time there, such as the fieldhouse, preschool renovations, high school English addition, shop, art room, greenhouse, auditorium and gym. Last, she added, he was responsible for the room in which the meeting was being held.

"Look at this building. It was purchased for a minimal amount of money and what it's worth now is unbelievable. It's been a great asset to the community," Janousek said.

Janousek went on to praise Hoesing's budgeting abilities, adding that he taught budgeting at Wayne State College and even has other superintendents reach out to him for advice on the matter. During difficult times and emergencies, she added, Hoesing found ways to make the schools help those in need.

"Unfortunately, I don't think people know how much he has done in this school and in this community," Janousek said. "And it's going to be a sad, sad loss."

Toward the end of the meeting, the board voted to accept staff resignations, including Hoesing's, and voted to use the Nebraska Association of School Board (NASB) in the search for a new superintendent, as they have worked well in the past.

"We have good relations with them already and they know us pretty well," Vavricek said. "Them being the lowest cost would be the best use of our funds."

The search will include a community visit and electronic feedback from school district officials, personnel, parents and students in regard to the options the NASB comes up with.