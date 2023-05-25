Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The crack of a bat against a baseball, cheering fans, umpires' calls and the plodding of cleats on dirt once again fill Merchant Park thanks to recent revitalization efforts by the City of Schuyler and dedicated baseball fans.

On May 16, crowds lined the seats of the city's oldest baseball diamond and cheered on Schuyler's American Legion baseball team on a newly-turfed field. The park itself dates back to the early 20th century and is considered one of the oldest fields in the state, according to Adam Yost, vice president of the Schuyler community baseball group. Yost praised the street and parks department's work on the grass as one of the biggest practical improvements.

"When it comes to the field, KJ (Colvin, street and parks director) is one of the best in the business when it came to getting things ready. This field hasn't been used for Legion baseball in two years," Yost said.

The baseball field itself was built around the time the Oak Ballroom, municipal pool and golf course were in the mid-1920s according to local history enthusiast Dan Wisnieski, as part of the Works Progress Administration initiative in the New Deal, which created projects to hire American workers. The field originally seated 2,500 and potentially could once again.

Restoration efforts were made in the past, as Jose Smith made it his Eagle Scout project in 2015 to paint the seating area, but more recently, Colvin had more time and manpower to devote to the field aspect of the park.

"We totally redid the infield, the infield was clay, absorbed water, if we got a drizzle, these kids couldn't play. We completely took up about 6 inches of dirt," Colvin said.

That clay soil was replaced with a new soil which will take a few years to mix in properly. An electronic scoreboard was added, and, with some help from Schuyler Central High School's shop class under instructor Mark Wemhoff, the bleachers have been getting a slow and steady facelift.

"We partnered with the schools, done a lot of improvement. Obviously our stadium here is a historical marker, we've been working with the shop class at the school doing some of those improvements to help us with the bleachers," Yost said. "We intend to continue those through next year and redo all the bleachers out here."

Legion Baseball Coach Wade Brashear said once the bleachers are in better shape, they will start some work painting and cleaning to make things look the way they once used to.

"We're going to continue to replace the bleachers that are sort of rotting, anything not structurally sound will get replaced. Following that we'll work on repainting the different greens, revitalizing the back side of the field where the storage sheds are, moving, consolidating and cleaning that area," Brashear said.

Brashear went on to say that he hopes these renovations and the recent additions of local teams will help baseball "come back" to Schuyler like it has since the re-introduction of recreational teams last year. Eventually, he said, he'd like to see the schools be able to build teams, but it takes time.

"Schuyler has a good tradition of baseball. Our field is one of the most historic in not only the state of Nebraska but in the United States when it comes to Legion fields," Brashear said. "The biggest thing is I think it will help to develop a school culture, it's a different environment than any other sport."

The legion team did lose the first game at the new field, Brashear said, but for playing against Pender, one of the better teams in their class, for the first time on a larger field, he said, they held their own.

"We just need a better understanding of baseball knowledge. The biggest thing, from my experience, is knowing how to handle different experiences in-game," Brashear said.