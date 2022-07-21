CHI celebrates longtime employees

Laughter, tears and fond memories were in no short supply at CHI Health Schuyler Clinic's employee recognition ceremony.

Twenty-four employees were celebrated for their longevity at the clinic and their dedication to the field and their patients. Longest-standing among them, Dorothy "Sam" Kohler and Roseanne Neuhaus, accounted for 95 of the over 425 years of collective health care experience in the room.

Neuhaus, who has been with the clinic for 45 years, said that to make it this long in the industry, being a people person is paramount.

"You need to like people and like to help people. I know I've been asked many times over the years, 'Would you rather do anything else?' and no, I wouldn't," Neuhaus said

Neuhaus, who serves as a nursing supervisor at the clinic, said her favorite thing is to see patients recover.

"I enjoy seeing people get better or if they're unable to get better, to help them accept the life they have and to help families when loved ones die," said.

Neuhaus added that family is important to patients, but also to workers, as many work long hours and rarely see theirs.

"One hard part of the medical profession especially being in a hospital is being away from family, on weekends and holidays and stuff like that," Neuhaus said.

Despite that separation, many of those at Schuyler CHI consider each other family when they need to.

"The care here is very personal. Like some of the girls here say, they know the patients here, their families. They ask about their families and take very personal care. Neuhaus said.

Connie Peters, hospital president and administrator, said all the staff are very dedicates to what they do and to each other.

"What we saw tonight was really about how they care for one another, they believe in the mission and the work that they do serves the community. I think they do and that's why I stay," Peters said.

Peters, who was also recognized at the ceremony for 20 years, added that CHI Health Schuyler is different from other places she's worked, in its culture and standards.

"We've got the best of everything, great equipment, great technology but that equipment and technology is only as good as the people running it and the work they do and I think the combination sets us aside," Peters said.

Another one of those best people is Sam Kohler, a licensed practicing nurse (LPN) celebrating 50 years with CHI Health Schuyler

"It’s not my job, it’s my life, I mean I love these people. They support me as much as I support them," Kohler said.

In Kohler's 50 years, she has managed to keep a positive attitude, despite some of the more difficult aspects of the job. With that proximity and community involvement comes a serious attachment to the community.

"The hardest part is when I have to lose a patient and their family is still part of the community," Kohler said. "It's someone you know."

Kohler added that with how long she's been with the clinic, she has seen many patients in several stages of life.

"The people that I see, I mean I see people come back to me that I helped deliver and now they’re back as a patient," Kohler said.

As for the hardest things to deal with in health care, Neuhaus said change is the hardest for some, because it happens a lot and you have to live with it.

"For some, it's that things are constantly changing, they're learning and having to do things differently, for people who don't like change, it's hard for them." Neuhaus said.

Kohler said something very similar, in that she advises people to move with the change and learn from it.

"You develop as you go, you change as the system changes," Kohler said.