CHI Health makes additional changes to visitor restrictions

In an ongoing effort to protect patients, staff and the community, CHI Health on Friday, March 27, began reducing its current two visitor policy to only one visitor per patient.

All visitors must be 19 years or older in Nebraska. The only exception to this new restriction will be for visitors of pediatric patients and patients in neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) areas. Those patients are allowed two parents or legal guardians.

CHI Health recently limited access to its hospital and clinics in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 screenings will continue to take place at all entrances. Any visitor with symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, flu-like symptoms), has come into contact with a person with known COVID-19 within the past 14 days or has traveled in areas where there is known community spread of COVID-19 will not be allowed in.

