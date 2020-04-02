You are the owner of this article.
CHI Health not allowing visitors for now
CHI Health not allowing visitors for now

CHI Health Schuyler

CHI Health Schuyler, 104 W. 17th St.

CHI Health implemented a “no visitor” policy at all of its hospital and clinic locations beginning Wednesday, April 1. This move comes in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

CHI Health moved to one visitor limitations on March 27 while also implementing enhanced screening efforts of all visitors. While helpful, managing visitors remained challenging, which is why CHI Health made the decision to move to a “no visitor” policy.

“There’s nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our patients, staff and providers,” said Connie Peters, president of CHI Health Schuyler. “Although we recognize the value and healing nature of relationships for our patients and their loved ones, we have become increasingly concerned about the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and decided we needed to do more. We will do everything in our power to provide care with dignity and respect.”

CHI Health is encouraging visitors to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime and/or phone.

Here are some of the exceptions to the No Visitor Policy:

• Labor/delivery patient (limited to one labor partner)

• NICU and postpartum infant (limited to two parents/guardians)

• Pediatric/minor patient (limited to one parent/guardian)

• Dependent adult needing special assistance from a support person (as determined by the care team)

• Patient receiving end-of-life care (number to be determined by the care team)

Concerned about COVID-19?

