CHI Health Schuyler staff begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

As a licensed practical nurse, Kohler has seen how isolated COVID-19 patients are.

“Luckily, they allowed my son to be with her,” she said. “For 12 hours out of the day, he sat in her room, all garbed in his PPE.”

Her son later told her how uncomfortable the PPE was. She replied, ‘I know, honey. We do it on a daily basis.’

For Kohler, the year has meant ups and downs.

“There are days you go home feeling inadequate because you can’t do enough for your patients (to) make them feel better,” she said. “Then there are days you go home feeling good, because maybe someone who came in who was positive and did their infusions and they went home feeling good. And they didn’t end up having to be on a ventilator.”

That, along with her daughter-in-law getting off a ventilator in five days, is "why we do what we do," she added.

It’s good to see people end up OK after COVID-19, Kohler said.

“There was way too many of them that didn’t end up that way,” she said.

For Zoann Braasch, who works in the lab, 2020 has been difficult.