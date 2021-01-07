CHI Health Schuyler staff begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Staff at CHI Health Schuyler have begun receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and, for some, the pandemic is personal.
Dorothy "Sam" Kohler, who was born in 1951, remembers going to the auditorium in her hometown as a small child to get the polio vaccine. Six decades later, she got the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine a couple of days before Christmas.
“(This year was) exhausting,” Kohler said. “Just everything. All of the extra measures that you have to do as far as wearing all of the PPE (personal protection equipment) and extra, extra, extra cleaning … my salvation was to go take my dog for a nice long walk and breathe fresh air.”
Although Kohler is 69-years-old, she said she was not worried about her age being a risk factor for COVID-19.
“I didn’t worry as much about myself as my patients,” she said. “Because I know that I’ve got everything on to protect myself … we all do the hand hygiene and we try and socially distance.”
But, on a personal level, Kohler’s daughter-in-law ended up in the intensive care unit in Kearney on a ventilator, Kohler said.
“She did remarkable coming off the vent, and we were able to see her. She’s off the oxygen and everything. She turned around fairly quickly from the treatment we’re using now, the IV infusions,” Kohler said. “It was very scary on a personal level … COVID has been a very ugly, disruptive year.”
As a licensed practical nurse, Kohler has seen how isolated COVID-19 patients are.
“Luckily, they allowed my son to be with her,” she said. “For 12 hours out of the day, he sat in her room, all garbed in his PPE.”
Her son later told her how uncomfortable the PPE was. She replied, ‘I know, honey. We do it on a daily basis.’
For Kohler, the year has meant ups and downs.
“There are days you go home feeling inadequate because you can’t do enough for your patients (to) make them feel better,” she said. “Then there are days you go home feeling good, because maybe someone who came in who was positive and did their infusions and they went home feeling good. And they didn’t end up having to be on a ventilator.”
That, along with her daughter-in-law getting off a ventilator in five days, is "why we do what we do," she added.
It’s good to see people end up OK after COVID-19, Kohler said.
“There was way too many of them that didn’t end up that way,” she said.
For Zoann Braasch, who works in the lab, 2020 has been difficult.
“We’re in the middle of this pandemic and then we have all the naysayers that don’t believe that this is a pandemic, that it’s a political stunt, it’s not real,” Braasch said. “And yet we see the patients that are sick and we’re treating the patients … We’re losing patients to COVID.”
It’s frustrating when some don’t understand it’s a real disease, she added.
“This is important, that we wear masks, that we wash our hands, that we social distance, and that … you get the vaccine,” Braasch said. “I think the only way we’re going to get out of this predicament … is if we can get enough immunity that we get herd immunity and that keeps it from spreading around.”
The first shot wasn’t any worse than getting the flu shot, Braasch shared. The vaccine’s arrival also helps ease some of the stress of potentially bringing the disease home, she added.
“I take care of my elderly mother,” Braasch said. “Since March, I go in every night and make sure she has food and everything but I don’t stay and visit.”
In the past, the two would visit for an hour or so.
Now, Braasch said it’s like a "drop and run."
“She is basically by herself 23.5 hours a day,” she said. “My son, he was a senior last year so he lost out on graduation and prom and his senior track season, being able to hang out with his friends… He plays football for the University of Wyoming. He spent most of his fall semester in his room…everything was Zoom.”
Still, Braasch is hoping her son will have a normal school year by next fall.
Braasch herself had no side effects and Kohler said the same, though both said they had a sore arm. Around 50 CHI Schuyler staff have received the vaccine as of Dec. 31, with more to come.
“I truly believe in the vaccine,” Kohler said. “I’m just so hopeful that enough people will get vaccinated that we can get on through this.”
