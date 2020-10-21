CHI sees increase in hospitalizations

As of Monday, Oct. 19, six Colfax County residents had died of COVID-19, according to the East-Central District Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
One out of every 12 residents has tested positive. Right now, there are upsides, like more people taking advantage of CHI Health Schuyler’s TestNebraska clinic, but President Connie Peters said she is concerned the hospitals could be overwhelmed.
“It’s up a little, yes, I would say we’ve seen an increase (in COVID hospitalizations),” Peters said. “I think that’s the difficulty for us, is you may be quiet one day but then totally overwhelmed the next day and not being able to predict the changes.”
Superspreader events can be part of this, where a bunch of people at one event are exposed and asymptomatic to the virus.
CHI Schuyler has no ICU beds or ventilators. The hospital does emergency ventilation only.
“The thing that we’re working on right now is just trying to reinforce the importance of masking and hand washing and social distancing,” she said. “I think we understand how people are tired of the regulations but the importance for their health and their family’s health remains and those simple things make a big difference.”
As hospitalizations hit record highs around the state, CHI Schuyler has taken in patients from other hospitals to help other hospitals keep beds open. For example, the hospital has taken in patients from Omaha.
“We’re caring for more than just our community,” she said.
This is what makes it important to prevent local transmission of COVID-19, Peters said, because otherwise, those patients would not be able to come to CHI Schuyler.
ECDHD Chief Public Health Officer Chuck Sepers echoed the concern and said, from talking with other health directors, that some hospitals in Lincoln are starting to see some transfer capacity issues.
“This is a pretty concerning thing,” he said. “So normally, the surge plans for hospitals are to transfer patients out.”
East-Central tracks the number of hospitalized patients, which as of Oct. 19 was 13. Colfax County had 63 new cases in the last 14 days as of Oct. 19, said health department data.
A “critical barrier” in providing public health response is the ability to conduct lab results in a timely manner.
“We have TestNebraska going in a lot of different communities. That is something that is becoming a little problematic in terms of that turnaround time,” Sepers said.
Test turnaround time for TestNebraska is around 4.3 days, he noted.
“That can vary,” Sepers said. “We’ve seen tests come back in less than 24 hours and we’ve seen tests come back in six or seven days.”
It is kind of a mix, he added, and it’s hard to plan.
East-Central asks people to stay home pending a COVID test. There is also a lag between when the patient gets the result and when ECDHD gets a test, which can impact contact tracing.
“Folks have literally just gotten bored while waiting for their test and have said ... 'OK, it’s been four or five days, I haven’t gotten my test back, I must be negative; I’m going to go back to work,' and have later tested positive,” Sepers noted. “So that’s a real barrier right now.”
Peters said she is grateful the hospital is still conducting TestNebraska clinics.
As we head into the colder months, Peters noted it is important to not have large gatherings in a small space.
“(Having events like that) is a perfect storm in terms of transmission for this virus,” she said. “I really would encourage our community to take a step back and say, ‘How can we do this safely?’ and maybe we do need to not have events as usual.”
Hand washing, maintaining social distancing and masking is not rocket science, she added, and though a resident may think he/she will be OK, someone else who is vulnerable could get exposed.
“I’m just grateful for having great staff and we’re just buckling down and doing the work and taking care of our community,” Peters said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
