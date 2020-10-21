CHI sees increase in hospitalizations

It is kind of a mix, he added, and it’s hard to plan.

East-Central asks people to stay home pending a COVID test. There is also a lag between when the patient gets the result and when ECDHD gets a test, which can impact contact tracing.

“Folks have literally just gotten bored while waiting for their test and have said ... 'OK, it’s been four or five days, I haven’t gotten my test back, I must be negative; I’m going to go back to work,' and have later tested positive,” Sepers noted. “So that’s a real barrier right now.”

Peters said she is grateful the hospital is still conducting TestNebraska clinics.

As we head into the colder months, Peters noted it is important to not have large gatherings in a small space.

“(Having events like that) is a perfect storm in terms of transmission for this virus,” she said. “I really would encourage our community to take a step back and say, ‘How can we do this safely?’ and maybe we do need to not have events as usual.”

Hand washing, maintaining social distancing and masking is not rocket science, she added, and though a resident may think he/she will be OK, someone else who is vulnerable could get exposed.