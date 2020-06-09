Child care grant now available

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, two new grant funding opportunities for child care providers were announced. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in decreased attendance at child care centers which, in turn led to lost revenue and threat of closure to some of these centers. The first is called the Childcare Provider Stabilization Grant. The grant will provide $3,500 for family childcare homes and $5,500 for larger child care centers and can be used to cover costs incurred due to COVID-19. To qualify for this grant, providers must be open and in operation for 30 days prior to submitting the application.

The Incentive to Reopen Child Care Programs Grant is intended to be an incentive to reopen child care providers who stopped operation and provide a one-time payment of $2,000 for family child care homes and $3,000 for child care centers. Priority for this grant opportunity will be given to providers who are committed to opening in 30 days, participate in quality improvement initiatives and service low-income children or children of essential workers. For more information on grant opportunities and the application process, go to dhhs.ne.gov.