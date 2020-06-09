Child care grant now available

Last week, two new grant funding opportunities for child care providers were announced. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in decreased attendance at child care centers which, in turn led to lost revenue and threat of closure to some of these centers. The first is called the Childcare Provider Stabilization Grant. The grant will provide $3,500 for family childcare homes and $5,500 for larger child care centers and can be used to cover costs incurred due to COVID-19. To qualify for this grant, providers must be open and in operation for 30 days prior to submitting the application.
The Incentive to Reopen Child Care Programs Grant is intended to be an incentive to reopen child care providers who stopped operation and provide a one-time payment of $2,000 for family child care homes and $3,000 for child care centers. Priority for this grant opportunity will be given to providers who are committed to opening in 30 days, participate in quality improvement initiatives and service low-income children or children of essential workers. For more information on grant opportunities and the application process, go to dhhs.ne.gov.
As a reminder, the United States Department of Agriculture created a new program to help farmers and ranchers recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is intended for producers who suffered a five percent or greater price decline in the commodities, suffered losses due to disruption in the supply chain and those who face additional market disruptions. To be eligible for funding, a person or entity must not have an average adjusted gross income of over $900,000 for the years of 2016 trough 2018. If 75% of a person’s or entity’s income is from farming, ranching or forestry the $900,000 limit does not apply. To apply for the CFAP funding, please contact your local USDA Farm Service Agency Branch. For more information please go to farmers.gov.
On Thursday July 2 at 10:00 am the first of two signs designating Nebraska Highway 20 as Nebraska’s Medal of Honor Highway will be unveiled at the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City. This 432-mile stretch of Highway 20 makes Nebraska the fifth state along US 20 to honor its greatest warriors. The intent if for the entire length of US 20 stretching from coast to coast to be named The Medal of Honor Highway. It’s been my honor to support this designation throughout the naming process and I would encourage those that are able to attend the unveiling.
Hospitals across the country are beginning to resume surgical procedures after suspending operations due to COVID-19, the demand for blood has risen about 30%. The Red Cross is in urgent need of blood and platelet donations. To schedule an appointment or for more information please go to redcrossblood.org.
We continue praying for everyone affected by this challenge. We are empathetically here to listen to your concerns and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov if you have questions or need assistance.
