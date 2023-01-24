Chili Cook-Off, dueling piano fundraisers on tap this weekend in Schuyler

From food to musical entertainment, locals looking for something to do this weekend will have plenty of activities to choose from in Schuyler.

On Friday, Jan. 28, The Center, 124 E. 12th St., will be holding a Chili Cook-Off starting at 4:15 p.m. For a free-will donation, anybody can come by and grab some chili.

“The last time I checked we have nine entries, most of them are all businesses,” said Keith Hajek, a board member for The Center. “Some of the banks are entered, the police department, city hall, the department of utilities; those are just a few.”

Entries for the cook-off itself are closed, Hajek said, as they had been looking for about nine or 10, but anybody is welcome to come and sample the different chili dishes.

“You can eat as much as you want, and you can vote on the one you liked the most for the people's choice,” Hajek said.

Although cook-off contestants can bring by their chili anytime, serving begins at 4:15 p.m. after bingo ends.

The Center previously held a Chili Cook-Off before the COVID-19 pandemic started, and it had gone really well then, Hajek added.

“We had quite a few people stay, it was a really good fundraiser because it was free will donation,” Hajek said. “I think we have probably half a dozen in terms of that one. And that was the first one we've had since I’ve been on the board.”

The cook-off is a fundraiser for the facility. Each year, he noted, they are required to raise a certain amount of dollars through fundraising.

“Friday afternoon bingo, that's one of our fundraisers that goes on every week and we try to hold at least one, maybe two fundraisers a month throughout the year,” he said. “We'll do hamburger feeds, just kind of everything. Anything that's unique we try to do as a fundraiser instead of the same old same old.”

Hajek said he encourages people to come out and support The Center.

“You'd also be supporting some of our local businesses and kind of give some of them a little bit more attention than they normally get,” Hajek said. “Even the police department, all you see is the police officers in their cruiser, well this way we might have police officers there and you might actually be able to talk to them.”

The following day, on Jan. 28, Schuyler Fire-Rescue is bringing a New York NY Dueling Pianos performance to the Oak Ballroom, 175 Higgins Drive. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m.

“It's a fundraiser for our department to raise money for equipment and gear and just different things we need,” said EMT and outgoing Schuyler Fire-Rescue President Sara Sock.

Tables are priced at the following: $500 for a chief table, $350 for a captain table and $250 for a lieutenant table. Individual tickets are $30.

As of a Jan. 18 interview with the Schuyler Sun, Sock said they still had some tables available for purchase. Individual tickets will be available at the door.

“We're hoping that we sell out the tables soon,” Sock said. “Right now we have about probably six to eight tables left. We're hoping to sell out by the middle of (this) week.”

Tables can be reserved by contacting Sock at 402-615-0850. Sock noted that attendees can also purchase buckets of beer ahead of time.

The fire department always holds a fundraiser in January, around the time it also holds an annual banquet. Sock said the banquet, only for fire department individuals, recognizes personnel for their service to the department.

“We always have some kind of activity but this is the first year we’ve brought dueling pianos to Schuyler,” Sock said. “…We were just looking for something different so hopefully we kind of get the community together and have some fun for the evening.”

Sock added she encourages people to come out and support their local fire department.

“For everything that they do for the community and also to just get together with your friends or family,” she said.