Christmas is coming

As the ghosts of Thanksgiving present fade away, Christmas looms on the horizon for communities across America.

Schuyler is no different, as many homes and businesses have begun to deck themselves out for the holidays and associated holiday activities.

Audra Jedlicka, executive director for the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, said this year is chock-full of activities for people of all ages. The most notable difference is the absence of the home Christmas tree lighting contest, which has been replaced by a business lighting contest.

"Instead of the holiday lighting contest, we flipped that to businesses. The community will vote, it's all about store windows, we'll highlight a few of those each week and the community can vote," Jedlicka said.

Voting can be done by commenting on posted photos on the chamber's Facebook page with "#2022HolidaysinSchuyler2022" with the businesses competing for bragging rights. Comments will be tallied as votes on Dec. 24.

Festivities for the holidays start on Nov. 27 with Santa's first visit and the beginning of the Parade of Trees at The Center, that run from 3-6 p.m. Free horse carriage rides are available during that time as well, leading up to the official Christmas tree lighting at 6:15 p.m.

The Parade of Trees will consist of a display of Christmas trees in The Center for public viewing during regular hours and special holiday hours on Nov. 27 and Dec. 11. Businesses in the community bring in trees to show off to the public, including The Center itself.

Jerry Mundil, a regular at The Center and a long-time resident of Schuyler, said The Center's tree features pictures of area veterans. Mundil, a veteran himself and a fan of Christmas, enjoys the displays.

"We get people in here to eat every day, there's people that see them every day. The Christmas trees are beautiful, and they hang up here for a month or so," Mundil said. "I know Christmas is my favorite holiday of the year. I get to give a lot of different things more during Christmas than any other time of year."

Starting Dec. 1, Imposter Santa will return, with part of the faces of 30 different "Santas" from the community being shown, and participants guessing who is who. Answer sheets may be turned in to the chamber afterward.

The next day of holiday festivities kicks off on Dec. 11, where Santa will be in his house from 3-5 p.m., with the Parade of Trees running during that same time frame. At 5:30 p.m., a holiday light parade will make its way through downtown, followed by cookies and hot chocolate at The Center.

Lastly, on Dec. 18, the Colfax Theater will hold a free showing of "ELF" at 2 p.m. Jedlicka said last year they had a different movie but felt this year warranted a broader audience.

"Last year we did a penguin movie, it was more for younger kids, though. This year we thought we'd do something everyone can watch and have fun," Jedlicka said.