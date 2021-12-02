Christmas kicks off at Schuyler

The holiday season has officially arrived in Schuyler.

On Nov. 28 the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce held a Countdown to Christmas event, which will continue every weekend leading up to the big holiday.

Santa arrived on a firetruck in downtown Schuyler to meet area children and hear about their Christmas lists. Kris Kringle will continue to do so every Sunday until Dec. 19 (excluding Dec. 12), at the Santa house – the corner of B and 12th streets. Carriage rides were available until about 5:30 p.m., when the tree lighting began.

Also this past weekend, Burrito House, 309 E 12th St., offered churros for 50 cents and a Parade of Trees open house was held at The Center, 124 E 12th St.

Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, noted there was a good-sized crowd on Nov. 28.

“Most of all, I think we're just thrilled to offer it to the community. A lot of times these people go out and go to other communities to see Santa and the carriage rides. So (this is a) great start,” Jedlicka said.

This is the second year for the Christmas kickoff, she added. Last year had been the first year for Santa while the tree lighting – the tree is located next to the Santa house – was new this year.

During The Center’s open house on Nov. 28, hot cocoa and cookies were offered to those stopping by to take a look at the approximately 12 decorated Christmas trees. Bill White, interim manager of The Center, noted that two other trees may be added to the parade.

The trees were decorated were by community businesses and organizations.

“We're glad to do it,” White said. “The people who come into the center really just absolutely love it.”

This upcoming Sunday, Dec. 5, Kris Kringle will be back at the Santa house from 2 to 4 p.m. and The Center will be open from that time as well for the Parade of Trees.

“We'll keep these up,” White said of the trees. “Keep it going every weekend that they're doing the Santa thing, so (we’ll) try and tie that in.”

Visitors to downtown Schuyler on Dec. 5 will also be able to enjoy a performance of carolers from Schuyler Community Schools students and El Patron, 1109 B St., will offer a hot chocolate special. Both festivities will be held from 2 to 4 p.m.

On Dec. 12, the Parade of Trees will be on display again from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Center, and Horn T Zoo out of Monroe will be helping with festivities during that time as well.

During the final weekend – Dec. 19 – Santa will be in his house from 2 to 4 p.m. and the Parade of Trees will be on display then, too. A holiday movie, “The Polar Express,” will be shown at the Colfax Theatre, 314 E. 11th St.

Jedlicka said she hopes the holiday festivities will continue to expand.

“Hopefully each year we can grow,” she added.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.