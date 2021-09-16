City approves total budget of $24M

During a public hearing held right before the regular council meeting, officials touched on salary increases for employees to make the city’s wages in line with similar communities.

Mayor Jon Knutson said an ordinance was passed last fall for the potential increases.

“We will set the budget and then the actual wages will be set at a different (time). I’m only going to speak for myself, I was under the assumption that we were working on our way to that,” Knutson said. “Most of the employees were getting 10%, unless they were salary.”

When putting together the budget, the highest amount a salary can be increased is set, with the actual amount – if any – an employee receives is determined individually at a later date. Knutson noted there’s an evaluation process that takes place regarding salary increases.

“I’ll speak from the last two years, not this year but the last two years, collectively it’s been about 15%,” Knutson said, of previous increases.

In other business, council members OK’d a $35,950 bid from Dale R. Johnson Enterprises out of Columbus to demolish the former Schuyler Carnegie Library, 1003 B St.