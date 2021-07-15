City asking residents to conserve water

As the summer drags on, the City of Schuyler's Utilities Department is asking residents to conserve water around this time.
Utilities Superintendent Jim McGowen said recently the City went into a Stage 1 water watch in which more than 1.6 million gallons of water were used per day.
Although the City is not in Stage 1 right now, McGowen said, in the last billing statement, the City provided a flyer to make residents aware of some of the ways it could conserve water.
“We just want people to be a little bit more cautious and understanding how they are using their water or if they are being wasteful or not,” McGowen said.
Locals are asked to take a shower for five minutes or less and to use a low-flow showerhead. Also, they should turn off the water while soaping their hands or brushing their teeth.
Meanwhile, residents should turn off the sink faucet when scrubbing dishes and pots.
The City is asking for folks to install a new toilet that uses less than 1.6 gallons per flush. Another appliance to look for is an Energy Star-labeled washing machine. Additionally, when it comes to washing clothes, it is suggested to do a full load.
The Schuyler Utilities Department also says to use a broom – not a hose – to clean driveways and walkways. And residents should utilize a shut-off nozzle on their garden hose.
That’s not the only lawn care recommendation from the City. It is also asking for residents to water their yards and outdoor plants either early or late in the day to lessen evaporation, as well as purchase plants that require less water or put mulch around them to hold water in the soil.
“We hope people are following the guidelines and suggestions sent out by the Utilities Department,” Mayor Jon Knutson said.
He added the City is complying with this effort as it waters its parks in the early morning.
When the Stage 1 water watch was put into effect, McGowen said his staff drove around town and noticed folks were watering their lawns at times like 3 p.m., when the weather was very hot.
This led the department to put out the flyer to remind residents on how to conserve their water.
But, the City didn't reach the water watch Stage 2. That is when more than 2 million gallons were used per day.
McGowen said these stages were put into place following an ordinance in 2005.
“(The ordinance) is for (residents) to use their water the way it should be used. It’s not to be wasteful but more conservative,” McGowen said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.