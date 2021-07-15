City asking residents to conserve water

As the summer drags on, the City of Schuyler's Utilities Department is asking residents to conserve water around this time.

Utilities Superintendent Jim McGowen said recently the City went into a Stage 1 water watch in which more than 1.6 million gallons of water were used per day.

Although the City is not in Stage 1 right now, McGowen said, in the last billing statement, the City provided a flyer to make residents aware of some of the ways it could conserve water.

“We just want people to be a little bit more cautious and understanding how they are using their water or if they are being wasteful or not,” McGowen said.

Locals are asked to take a shower for five minutes or less and to use a low-flow showerhead. Also, they should turn off the water while soaping their hands or brushing their teeth.

Meanwhile, residents should turn off the sink faucet when scrubbing dishes and pots.

The City is asking for folks to install a new toilet that uses less than 1.6 gallons per flush. Another appliance to look for is an Energy Star-labeled washing machine. Additionally, when it comes to washing clothes, it is suggested to do a full load.