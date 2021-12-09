City council continues debate on bond issuance

Progress on the City of Schuyler’s plan to issue up to $10 million in bonds for three improvement projects is stalled.

The issuance of no more than $10 million in bonds would potentially fund the renovation/addition of the Schuyler Police Department, renovation or rebuild of the Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool and/or street improvements in the downtown.

The Schuyler City Council held a study session Nov. 30 and, although much discussion did take place, no decisions had been made. JEO Consulting presented preliminary figures at a previous study session on Nov. 9 and was available once again on Nov. 30. JEO reviewed the estimated costs but those didn’t really change from the initial presentation.

For the police station, 1020 A St., the renovation of the current two-story structure and construction of a one-story addition would still potentially come out to $2 million. Upgrades would include electrical, plumbing, security and evidence storage, as well as a new interview room, holding area, break room and locker room.

There are still three options for the pool, 201 Higgins Drive. Option A would be basic upgrades – new pool floor, paint, new recirculation and an ADA chair lift – at an estimated $1.2 million with the possibility of renovating the bathhouse at $575,000 or building a new bathhouse for $850,000. Option B would include all of the Option A work plus adding a zero-depth entry, play structure, new filtration equipment, renovation of the bathhouse and a new deck and deck equipment at a potential cost of $3.65 million. Option C was the complete rebuild of the pool and bathhouse at $4.7 million.

The pool project seems to be causing the most split amongst city officials. Four of the six council members were present at the Nov. 30 study session, and two indicated they were in favor of the renovation while the other two indicated they were not, said Mayor Jon Knutson.

As previously discussed, the pool is not up to ADA standards meaning if the city does renovate the pool, it’s suggested that they bring it up to compliance. Although it's not likely a state authority is going to mandate the city bring the pool up to ADA compliance, JEO noted Nov. 30, a private party can still make a complaint against the city.

“(I’m) mildly in favor if the bond passes,” First Ward Council Member George Kretz said.

Knutson noted it appeared council members would either be in favor of a renovation or not doing the project at all.

The last project – redoing the streets and sewer in Schuyler’s historic downtown district – would be estimated at $800,000 per block, as mentioned during the Nov. 6 study session. The biggest cost to the project would be the reinstallation of the brick pavers, which would be required due to the downtown's historic status.

A 2017 engineering cost assessment of downtown infrastructure prepared by JEO, which was shared during the Nov. 30 meeting, listed the following issues with the downtown – uneven brick streets, steep sidewalk slopes, broken sidewalks, high curbs, non-compliant ADA sidewalks and parking, poor surface drainage, inadequate street lighting and old water and sewer service.

Knutson said that three of the four council members indicated they were in favor of the street project.

“Most people here like a nice-looking lawn. They like their house to be painted nicely, kept up yard. That's what we should expect downtown,” Kretz said.

Knutson said even if the city proceeded with the two previous projects, there’d still be leftover funds for street improvements.

“I'm just going to throw out that if we took the (pool) renovation and police station … (and) you're still trying to stay under 10 million that would still leave us around 6.3 -- $6 million and $300,000 -- in the streets…” Knutson said.

The city has a variety of options in terms of bonding for the three possible projects. First Ward Council Member Alden Kment expressed he would like to see each project as its own ballot item.

City Attorney Richard Seckman said it would most likely be in the city’s best interest to follow whatever advice the financial consultants give regarding the bond. He noted the city does not have much experience in the bond issuing process.

“I think if you're serious about this, you’ve got to be serious about passing whatever you're going to put on the ballot,” Seckman said. “So I really would recommend that you listen to the financial people just so they can tell you, ‘This is what we've seen. This is what has had the most success.’”

Audience members questioned if the city would let citizens know about the plans, to which Knutson responded that once the city council makes a decision, there will be public hearings and information will be shared with the public.

Knutson noted city council members need to first vote in favor of proceeding with the projects and then plans will be further made in terms of design, final cost estimate and the ballot bond measure(s).

“As your mayor, I'm thinking it's our job to let the people (vote on the matter) -- it will be their choice,” Knutson said. “We're giving them an option to improve their community. If that fails, then we will lose something else. But we should be the people out front pulling the sled on this one and saying, 'This is going to make our town, again, functionally and aesthetically better.’”

