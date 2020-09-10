City eyes finish line for house project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There seems to be some contention regarding a house in Schuyler between the City and a father-son rental business that wants to save it.

The house, 320 W. 13th St., was approved to be moved in August of last year and was eventually moved in the fall. Neighbors said the house has yet to be fixed up and could hinder their ability to sell their homes for what they were worth.

Guillermo Gutierrez, the son who helps with the business, said they moved the house last fall and then during the winter they couldn’t get work done. Then, in March, the COVID-19 pandemic kicked in. They soon had to stop for personal reasons, he said.

They wanted to save the house because it was going to be demolished, Gutierrez noted.

"We were working on it. We stopped," he said. "We’re back working on it again. We’ll continue working on it until it is done.”

On Sept. 2, Gutierrez said they were working on the outside portion and should finish within a month. Gutierrez and his father had asked the City for an extension on the application to move the house, so they had more time to complete renovations.