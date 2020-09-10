City eyes finish line for house project

There seems to be some contention regarding a house in Schuyler between the City and a father-son rental business that wants to save it.
The house, 320 W. 13th St., was approved to be moved in August of last year and was eventually moved in the fall. Neighbors said the house has yet to be fixed up and could hinder their ability to sell their homes for what they were worth.
Guillermo Gutierrez, the son who helps with the business, said they moved the house last fall and then during the winter they couldn’t get work done. Then, in March, the COVID-19 pandemic kicked in. They soon had to stop for personal reasons, he said.
They wanted to save the house because it was going to be demolished, Gutierrez noted.
"We were working on it. We stopped," he said. "We’re back working on it again. We’ll continue working on it until it is done.”
On Sept. 2, Gutierrez said they were working on the outside portion and should finish within a month. Gutierrez and his father had asked the City for an extension on the application to move the house, so they had more time to complete renovations.
The residents who voiced concerns, including Jeff Gall who also owns properties in the same area (including on that street), appeared at a Schuyler City Council on Sept. 1 to say that it took them very little time to update their own houses.
“You could have built a house in the time. In the time they’ve had to fix this house,” Gall said. “They moved that in (at) the same time (as) the house I own next door, (I) gutted, started over from scratch … and that was done in May. Everything except the roof.”
Gall said he understood there are lots of irons in the fire.
“Take care of your business and let’s fix this place and let’s get it cleaned up ...,” Gall said.
City Attorney Dick Seckman had an idea: The City Council should grant a temporary extension and have Building Inspector Don Glodowski give the father and son a reasonable list of things to do.
“You make a motion to revisit this the first meeting in October,” Seckman said. “We sit on top of them to do this because alternatively, then, you’re going to be working on a nuisance lawsuit. The alternative is not very good, but I think you can put some pressure on them.”
Ultimately, City Council members unanimously approved a motion to give them an extension until Oct. 6 to have shown significant work on the outside of the building in cleaning it up and making a better appearance for the neighbors.
Then, Council members unanimously approved a separate permit for the Gutierrez family to move a different house. They had already approved the sale of the house and the lot.
“We need to stay on top of this,” Seckman said.
Gall said he wasn’t opposed to the other lot, but the struggles are going to continue.
“We need more housing, we need 500 more houses,” he said. “It’s just tough to watch.”
Brian Bywater, community housing specialist with Schuyler Community Development, said they were disappointed with the duo for not following through with establishing a new residence. Bywater, who is president of the Schuyler Public Library Foundation Board of Directors, said the house was purchased from the foundation.
“Speaking on behalf of the library foundation, that was not our intention,” Bywater said. “We thought we were doing that neighborhood a favor.”
In a similar vein, he announced Eastview Apartments is at full capacity. The units opened up in October 2019.
“It took 10 months to fill all 24 units,” Bywater said. “That just justified the need for an apartment building such as that. On that property, there is space for two more apartment buildings or one more with a set of garages.”
He also said the City has gone from having a lot surplus to now rapidly entering a possible lot deficit when it comes to housing.
“We do need to keep our eyes and minds open to future expansion,” Bywater said. “With all the construction that we have, it’s obviously showing that people want to move and live in Schuyler.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!