City looking for new Oak Ballroom manager

Bourn was fun to work with, De Roos said.

“It was surprising to see how meticulous of records she kept,” he added. “Part of it is being a good hostess but then she was as good of a record keeper as anybody I’ve met.”

Part of the job also involves inventory lists and budgeting matters.

This year, the City has big plans for the ballroom.

“We’re looking at what we can do to revitalize that building. We want to get the floors either replaced or repaired and get it looking clean and as close to brand new as possible,” he said, adding he did not know yet the costs.

There are a few ways the City has been looking at the project, he said.

“But there really isn’t a lot of wood left in some spots of the floor so it would be using little screens and then a lacquer or an epoxy to glue those screens into place and then put another screen on top of that … so it wouldn’t actually be wooden on top,” he said.

There is also discussion on what to do with the booths, such as removing them.

“Right now we’re examining it,” De Roos said. “…It seemed like a good opportunity with some transition happening there anyways.”