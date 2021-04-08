City looking for new Oak Ballroom manager

The City of Schuyler is looking for a new manager for the Oak Ballroom, 301 Colfax St., as the economy continues to open up.
Sandi Bourn has retired from the position after 19 years. She declined to speak to the Sun.
Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, is serving as the ballroom's interim manager.
“Event centers are great tools … Event centers in communities are really the core of what gets our own people out and then brings in outside people,” Jedlicka said. “It’s something that’s imperative to our local economy.”
Right now, Jedlicka said she is involved with signing contracts for new events and daily operations, such as setting up for occasions.
“The Ballroom’s phone rings and it’s busy,” she added.
The last 12 months have been filled with event cancellations, planned gatherings falling through and Directed Health Measures limiting what can even be done at the events that did take place.
While Jedlicka is in her temporary role, the City of Schuyler is accepting applications for a new manager until April 9, City Administrator Will De Roos said.
“We’re going to pick a new permanent manager over there,” De Roos said.
Bourn was fun to work with, De Roos said.
“It was surprising to see how meticulous of records she kept,” he added. “Part of it is being a good hostess but then she was as good of a record keeper as anybody I’ve met.”
Part of the job also involves inventory lists and budgeting matters.
This year, the City has big plans for the ballroom.
“We’re looking at what we can do to revitalize that building. We want to get the floors either replaced or repaired and get it looking clean and as close to brand new as possible,” he said, adding he did not know yet the costs.
There are a few ways the City has been looking at the project, he said.
“But there really isn’t a lot of wood left in some spots of the floor so it would be using little screens and then a lacquer or an epoxy to glue those screens into place and then put another screen on top of that … so it wouldn’t actually be wooden on top,” he said.
There is also discussion on what to do with the booths, such as removing them.
“Right now we’re examining it,” De Roos said. “…It seemed like a good opportunity with some transition happening there anyways.”
The Oak Ballroom “intertwines” with her duties at the Chamber, Jedlicka said.
“I definitely was intrigued,” she said. “I believe those event centers in our community and the Oak Ballroom, we just really pride ourselves on that in Schuyler. It’s a place that everyone shares the same excitement of its beauty. It’s old and historic.”
For Jedlicka, she sees a “great way” to be the ballroom's manager and the chamber's executive director to help out the Schuyler community and businesses. Basically, she can pitch the whole community when people are setting up an event at the Ballroom.
“It gives me that opportunity to make it a whole community project when they’re planning,” she said.
