City of Schuyler considering $10M bond

Schuyler city officials are proceeding with plans to potentially issue a $10-million bond in the next few years.
There are three main areas funds from this potential bond would improve in the City of Schuyler, said City Administrator Will De Roos.
“We're looking at downtown revitalization. We're looking at our pool, and we're looking at our police station. Right now, we don't have any specific plans for any (of them),” De Roos said.
Concerns regarding the downtown, the Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool and the Schuyler Police Department have been brought up before, added Council President and Third Ward Council Member Daryl Holmberg.
“(There have) been several issues brought up in the past about the downtown area, the streets downtown, (and) many issues with the police department – running out of room and having decent offices for the public and for the policemen, for their safety, (other) different concerns,” Holmberg said.
Also, the pool is several decades old, having been established in the 1930s, he added.
“We put a lot of money in that every year; year after year we're putting a lot of money in the pool. It's old and it's probably due to be replaced,” he said.
The Schuyler City Council OK’d moving forward with the $10-million bond during its regular meeting on July 20. But, that’s only the beginning step in a long process and the City is still firming up its plans. The City won’t officially issue any new bonds until it’s approved by City of Schuyler voters in an election.
“The council's heard some ideas and we're trying to figure out costs for everything so far,” De Roos added.
“Our next step is coming in with a timeline on that for when we have a public vote on that.”
Residents won’t see any of the suggested work – the downtown, police department or pool – being started for a couple of years, Holmberg said, adding the city is looking at the bond being a two- or three-year process.
“Right now, even … if we did get (the bond) voted in next spring, it’s going to be another year or so, maybe two years, before some of these projects get completed,” Holmberg said.
The $10 million number is an estimate, and Holmberg noted he doubts the city will end up needing that much money.
“The $10-million bond, it's a figure that the three projects will cost. I don't expect to see us having to borrow near that much money, (there are) a lot of grants out there available,” Holmberg said, noting other funds, such as the American Rescue Plan for which the City of Schuyler will receive a total of just over $1 million. He said city officials are still learning for what those dollars can be used.
Also, members of Congress are currently debating an infrastructure package that would include $600 billion in new spending on public works projects, the Associated Press reported on Monday.
“With this infrastructure package (in Congress), we're not sure what that's going to curtail yet, but there's a possibility of some money coming from that, too, so I don't expect to see us actually have to spend $10 million,” Holmberg said.
He added that the $10-million bond would help the city secure the funding it needs for the long-overdue projects.
“(I’m) kind of excited. If we could do all three projects, it'd be nice to see them all done,” Holmberg said.
