City of Schuyler considering $10M bond

Schuyler city officials are proceeding with plans to potentially issue a $10-million bond in the next few years.

There are three main areas funds from this potential bond would improve in the City of Schuyler, said City Administrator Will De Roos.

“We're looking at downtown revitalization. We're looking at our pool, and we're looking at our police station. Right now, we don't have any specific plans for any (of them),” De Roos said.

Concerns regarding the downtown, the Schuyler Municipal Swimming Pool and the Schuyler Police Department have been brought up before, added Council President and Third Ward Council Member Daryl Holmberg.

“(There have) been several issues brought up in the past about the downtown area, the streets downtown, (and) many issues with the police department – running out of room and having decent offices for the public and for the policemen, for their safety, (other) different concerns,” Holmberg said.

Also, the pool is several decades old, having been established in the 1930s, he added.

“We put a lot of money in that every year; year after year we're putting a lot of money in the pool. It's old and it's probably due to be replaced,” he said.