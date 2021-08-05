City preparing for demo of Carnegie building

At its July 20 meeting, the Schuyler City Council OK’d advertising for bids for the demolition of the building.

“We're doing asbestos abatement,” City Administrator Will De Roos told the Schuyler Sun on July 26. “So we (have) got to get a person in there, they'll have all the protective equipment and know how to get that stuff out of there then, following that, we'll salvage whatever historical artifacts we can get from that.”

Knutson noted that several entities have been told about the city’s plans for the Carnegie building. Once the building is torn down, the space will most likely be sold, he said.

“(We’ve) told anybody like the library foundation, the historical society if anybody wants to save some of the stuff,” he added.

“Great piece of history, but … it just fell into disarray long before I was around.”

The demolition may tie into the city’s plans to continue with a $10-million bond for several improvements. Funds from the bond are slated to be used for infrastructure and pool improvements, as well as downtown revitalization. However, the bond will need to first be approved by City of Schuyler voters.