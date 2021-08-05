City preparing for demo of Carnegie building

Officials with the City of Schuyler are proceeding with plans to demolish the old Schuyler Carnegie Library in hopes of selling the lot.
Constructed in 1911 by P.H. Wind & Sons and funded through a grant from Andrew Carnegie, the building, 1003 B St., is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was used as a city library until 1975 when the City of Schuyler purchased it. Two years later, Schuyler Carnegie Library started serving the community again as the Schuyler/Colfax County Historical Society Museum, until the building was vacated in 1998 following water damage from a broken pipe.
Documents filed in October 2001, which are publicly available on the National Register of Historic Places’ website, state that the city retained ownership of the building.
Those documents state that the Carnegie Foundation funded the construction of 1,679 public libraries across the United States; their value totals over $40 million.
After the Carnegie building stopped being utilized as a library, the Schuyler Public Library was housed at 1123 A St. in downtown Schuyler until a completely new facility was constructed and opened in 2018 at 108 E. 18th St.
These days, the Carnegie building is now an eyesore, said Mayor Jon Knutson.
“We've had a couple of public hearings in the past about (it) because many people on the council have wanted to get rid of it,” Knutson said, adding city council members have walked through the building and an open house has previously been held there. “It's just another piece of downtown Schuyler (that) really has no place; (it) did at one time but now it's just again a boarded-up building.”
At its July 20 meeting, the Schuyler City Council OK’d advertising for bids for the demolition of the building.
“We're doing asbestos abatement,” City Administrator Will De Roos told the Schuyler Sun on July 26. “So we (have) got to get a person in there, they'll have all the protective equipment and know how to get that stuff out of there then, following that, we'll salvage whatever historical artifacts we can get from that.”
Knutson noted that several entities have been told about the city’s plans for the Carnegie building. Once the building is torn down, the space will most likely be sold, he said.
“(We’ve) told anybody like the library foundation, the historical society if anybody wants to save some of the stuff,” he added.
“Great piece of history, but … it just fell into disarray long before I was around.”
The demolition may tie into the city’s plans to continue with a $10-million bond for several improvements. Funds from the bond are slated to be used for infrastructure and pool improvements, as well as downtown revitalization. However, the bond will need to first be approved by City of Schuyler voters.
“Once we decide how we want to proceed (with the bond), and that will be done here probably within the next two council meetings, we'll set a timeline of what happens and when the building's going to come down,” Knutson said.
Knutson noted that putting a new spark into downtown Schuyler is always a subject that comes up in surveys from residents.
“Obviously if we fix up downtown, drainage, sidewalks, lighting, maybe it would become more inviting. It's been one of the concerns of almost any public opinion polls have been taken,” Knutson said.