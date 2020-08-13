City still looking for Top Notch building prospect

Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson said after a few owners went in without a plan, they will now want potential buyers to verify their finances and have a 23-month layout of what they want to do. There is probably not a deadline for when the City would stop looking for a buyer.

“I don’t know what the City would do with it. Our resources are not very deep as far as making that a viable building, more so than it is,” Knutson said.

Although the City owns it, Knutson said officials would love to sell it to a viable business.

“Lots of people have certainly expressed an opinion on what to do with it. There’s no lack of that,” Knutson said. “Those who have lived in the community a long time wish it was a restaurant or coffee house or lunch place. But it’s been many things in the past so who knows.”

It’s a beautiful building, Brandenburgh added, and their goals are to prevent further deterioration, get the building up to code and preserve and restore it.

“We’d love to be able to discuss marketing the building to a potential prospect with their plans, their step-by-step plans, how they’re going to renovate the upstairs,” she said. “And giving them a period of time to work on this.”