City still looking for Top Notch building prospect

Eating lunch and sour cream raisin pie at the Top Notch, 302 E. 11th St., was an occasional Saturday treat for Schuyler Community Development Director Cheryl Brandenburgh growing up.
But a fire in 2010 caused extensive damage to the building. The City of Schuyler now owns the property and Brandenburgh and the SCD are working on marketing the building.
“It’s a process,” Brandenburgh said. “We’ll get enough through it that it will become a matter of numbers.”
Brandenburgh said she had people who were interested go through the building in July. The COVID-19 pandemic is also an opportunity to work on projects like this, she noted.
“People, first of all, they know there are opportunities to be had with COVID because some buildings or some opportunities only happen when there’s, unfortunately, disasters. So there are people out there willing to take those because they are buying them at less cost. Business has been fairly strong from an economic development perspective,” Brandenburgh said. “We continue to take phone calls. We’re going to continue to do that.”
SCD also continues to reach out to developers, she noted, to see these kinds of buildings in other communities. Brandenburgh said they hope one of those developers will be able to do the project or someone local will want to take on the project.
Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson said after a few owners went in without a plan, they will now want potential buyers to verify their finances and have a 23-month layout of what they want to do. There is probably not a deadline for when the City would stop looking for a buyer.
“I don’t know what the City would do with it. Our resources are not very deep as far as making that a viable building, more so than it is,” Knutson said.
Although the City owns it, Knutson said officials would love to sell it to a viable business.
“Lots of people have certainly expressed an opinion on what to do with it. There’s no lack of that,” Knutson said. “Those who have lived in the community a long time wish it was a restaurant or coffee house or lunch place. But it’s been many things in the past so who knows.”
It’s a beautiful building, Brandenburgh added, and their goals are to prevent further deterioration, get the building up to code and preserve and restore it.
“We’d love to be able to discuss marketing the building to a potential prospect with their plans, their step-by-step plans, how they’re going to renovate the upstairs,” she said. “And giving them a period of time to work on this.”
For any prospect, there would be money available.
“The building itself is available for historic tax credits,” Brandenburgh said. “There’s layering of funds that are available or credits that are available against their income tax that helps a building like this be brought back to life."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
