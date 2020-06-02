City taking precaution

Salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, and tattoo parlors

-Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy.

-Both workers and patrons are still required in the DHM to wear masks at all times.

Wedding and funeral reception venues

-Will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 50% of rated occupancy.

-Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited.

-No dances or other social events that require guests to gather outside of their respective tables are permitted.

Other group size and physical distancing limitations apply to the gatherings and venues above.

De Roos said the library is continuing to develop its plan to reopen, though an exact date hadn’t been decided upon yet as of Monday. He said though he is disappointed that things can’t open in time for summer, he believes it’s the right call with COVID-19 cases still being quite high in the county as of Monday.