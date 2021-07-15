City talks fireworks noise

Some residents expressed concerns about all of the noise from Fourth of July fireworks earlier this month, according to City of Schuyler officials.
Fireworks are often a tradition for the summer holiday but, as noted at a recent Schuyler City Council meeting, can be set off late at night by residents, potentially disturbing others. Mayor Jon Knutson said at the meeting that he received messages from four residents regarding concerns over fireworks being lit late at night and on days other than the Fourth.
Currently, the City of Schuyler does not have a local ordinance in place limiting when fireworks can be displayed. The restrictions Schuyler does have in place – fireworks can only be sold June 24 through July 5 and Dec. 29 through Jan. 1 – is Nebraska state law, said City Attorney Richard Seckman.
“These people all want a limit on (displaying fireworks) and I informed them that that would be a council ordinance decision,” Knutson told the Council. “…I mentioned it to somebody that would be a great burden on our police force that we shut people down at 11 or whatever it might be. So you've got now until New Year's Eve, maybe, to consider if you would like to do something.”
Although there’s no state statute restricting when fireworks can be displayed, municipalities can create ordinances to limit their residents from setting off fireworks late into the night.
Additionally, as noted by city officials at the meeting, that would help law enforcement with being able to enforce the issue. The City does have a noise ordinance in place but it is determined by decibels, which can be difficult to apply to fireworks.
“A lot of cities, entities will say 10 o'clock, no fireworks happen this hour, these days up to the Fourth of July ... (starting at) 11 or midnight,” Police Chief Robert Farber said. “They set a time limit of any fireworks can be led off; they don't go by how many decibels it is. Disturbing the peace doesn't really fit because fireworks are permitted to be fired off depending on who you are, it’s going to disturb your peace. How do tell somebody they can't like something that's legal?”
Even if a resident calls law enforcement due to a loud firework going off, the officers’ hands are tied as the only thing they would be able to do is ask the other person to stop setting off the display, Farber said. After all, he added, there’s no way to light a firework more quietly.
Seckman advised the Council that the City will need to create an ordinance to enforce limiting firework displays.
“You will need to enact an ordinance that would say no firework after a certain time at night,” Seckman said. “It can be a different time for weekdays as compared to weekends.”
Knutson said the City’s safety committee can meet if council members want to further look into the issue.
Despite the firework ordinance talk, Farber reported that the Fourth of July weekend went well.
“The Fourth, with everything said, went relatively unscathed, no serious injuries,” Farber said, noting there had been about two dumpster fires. “Otherwise, though, the officers were busy responding to a lot of calls.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.