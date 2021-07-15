City talks fireworks noise

Additionally, as noted by city officials at the meeting, that would help law enforcement with being able to enforce the issue. The City does have a noise ordinance in place but it is determined by decibels, which can be difficult to apply to fireworks.

“A lot of cities, entities will say 10 o'clock, no fireworks happen this hour, these days up to the Fourth of July ... (starting at) 11 or midnight,” Police Chief Robert Farber said. “They set a time limit of any fireworks can be led off; they don't go by how many decibels it is. Disturbing the peace doesn't really fit because fireworks are permitted to be fired off depending on who you are, it’s going to disturb your peace. How do tell somebody they can't like something that's legal?”

Even if a resident calls law enforcement due to a loud firework going off, the officers’ hands are tied as the only thing they would be able to do is ask the other person to stop setting off the display, Farber said. After all, he added, there’s no way to light a firework more quietly.

Seckman advised the Council that the City will need to create an ordinance to enforce limiting firework displays.