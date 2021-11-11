City works on cleaning up code

Electricians and plumbers seeking to fulfill City of Schuyler requirements in terms of insurance may soon find it a clearer process.

The Schuyler City Council at its Nov. 2 meeting passed an ordinance to clear up previous confusing language on the topic.

Previously, noted City Clerk/Treasurer Lora Johnson, city code required plumbers and electricians to provide both a bond and certificate of insurance coverage. But wording on the matter had been unclear.

Johnson said city staff have been questioned on the subject, which led to discussions with the city attorney and the city’s insurance company, as well as research into what similar communities require.

The insurance company said there’s no need for the bond if the city asks for $1 million in insurance coverage, Johnson added.

“What we have right now is confusing at best, and our staff has been asking for both – bond and insurance,” City Attorney Richard Seckman said. “What we really need is for people to be protected if they damage and we want to make sure the city can’t be sued because we gave them a license. We’re eliminating the bond requirement … and we’re asking for a certificate of insurance where we would be covered as a city for $1 million.

“We’re just catching up with things that probably should have been done a long time ago.”

Council members approved the ordinance’s first reading, waived the three reading rule and OK’d final approval of the measure.

In other business, the city council heard an update from Schuyler Public Library Director Jenny White who reported that the library has received some new technology.

White said the library participated in an Emergency Connectivity Fund grant from the Federal Communications Commission. The grant is for the purchase of laptop and tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connectivity during the COVID-19 pandemic for use for those who would otherwise lack connected devices and/or sufficient connections, White said in an email to the Schuyler Sun.

“Now we have 10 Wi-Fi hotspots that patrons will be able to check out and take home, so they can do their homework and work outside of library hours,” White told council members.

White added in an email that hotspot use is only for school and work purposes, not entertainment or gaming. Students will be able to complete internet searches through “a filtered connection for a two week check out period.”

But she added she anticipates the hotspots to be available for check out by the end of this week.

“I still have to write policy for that before they are available to the public but we do have the devices, and I’m very excited about that,” White told the council Nov. 2.

Mayor Jon Knutson asked if there will be a reimbursement section written into the policy in the event that a hotspot is lost, stolen or otherwise not returned to the library.

“There is functionality in there if it goes past their due date they get shut off, so they’ll just have a dead hotspot,” White said. “I know it’s electronic equipment but there’s that trust between the patron and the library that they will get returned.”

The city council also:

• Heard a report from Knutson that a Schuyler man that was essentially rescued from a fire from his neighbor. “The family wanted to let people know that yes neighbors of different cultural backgrounds are important to each other in Schuyler,” Knutson said.

• Approved two measures relating to Valley Drive improvements, a through street is being constructed in anticipation of the Bank of the Valley building a site in Schuyler. Superintendent of Utilities Jim McGowen said the portion of the project relating to main extensions for water and sanitary sewer has been completed.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

