Clarkson Bancshares to acquire Clarkson Bank

The board of directors for both companies unanimously approved the transaction, which has been approved by the appropriate bank regulatory agencies and will take place in the second quarter of 2022.

“Our goal that Clarkson Bank remain a locally owned bank and continue to serve Clarkson and the surrounding area has been realized,” President and CEO Tom Schulze said. “Clarkson Bank is an experienced agriculture, commercial and consumer lender with a long history and deep roots in Clarkson. I started with Clarkson Bank in 1973, became president in 1978, and I’m looking forward to retirement and spending more time with my family. I am also pleased to announce that at the closing of the transaction, Adam Cerv, our current CFO and cashier, will be the new president and CEO, James Bunner, vice president and senior lender, and John Dietrich, vice president and loan officer.”