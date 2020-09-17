Clarkson fifth grader wins big at state fair

Cash labeled all the parts on the ice float rig.

“Then I did baking with my grandma, I did a couple of things in baking and then pigs was me and my brother Cooper,” he said. “For my safety, I did a camping First-aid kit.”

His First-aid kit got two awards, one special recognition and one reserve best of show.

Cash was surprised but it also gives him a positive feeling.

“It felt really good. Especially with all this going on and all the work I put into it,” Cash said. “I was really confident that it would go to state but I didn’t know that it would be this far.”

Kim said it was great to see her kids win awards so young.

“He learned a hard lesson the night before the fair. He was still trying to finish up some of his projects. He was like ‘It's fine, it’s good enough,’ and I said ‘OK. If you’re happy with it. But I don’t think you’re going to do very good’,” she said. “He ended up taking part of it apart and fixing it and so now to actually see that that hard work paid off…sure makes a mom proud.”

Cash said he’s looking forward to staying involved in agriculture.