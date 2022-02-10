Clarkson library receives intern grant

A Colfax County library will be getting an extra pair of hands this summer thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Library Commission.

The Clarkson Public Library is one of 30 public libraries in Nebraska receiving an internship grant. The funds will allow the facility to hire a student intern for this summer.

Through the program, interns will learn about library work through shadowing stuff, assisting with day-to-day operations and implementing special projects, according to a Nebraska Library Commission press release.

The Clarkson facility is very much looking forward to the additional help, noted Clarkson Public Library Director Debra Nadrchal.

Libraries can choose between hiring two interns at $500 each or one intern for $1,000. Clarkson is choosing to hire one intern.

“Our big project is we're scanning all the all the old newspapers so I can put them on CDs,” Nadrchal said. “That will be one of her main jobs. We need to do some weeding of the adult nonfiction, and that will be in there also. I'm hoping to get an inventory done while she's here, because we haven't done that for two years.”

Nadrchal said this will the third time that her facility has been selected for the program. The first two interns they’ve had through the program were a positive experience, she said, and she hopes the intern this year will be too. Nadrchal said she hopes this summer’s intern will be able to stay on at the library.

“The first one did, she stayed on and worked as an assistant for another year-and-a-half while she was in school, and before she went to college. The second one stayed after her internship was over,” Nadrchal said. “I'm hoping (the new intern will) want to stay on and keep on going because I don't know how long that project is going to take us.”

Currently the Clarkson library is staffed with Nadrchal and two assistants, though one assistant has been out due to a medical reason.

Nadrchal added she’s had volunteers in the past to help around the facility but she doesn’t have any right now. She said she could use volunteers to assist with tasks like shelving books and dusting. Those interesting in volunteering can contact the Clarkson Public Library at 402-892-3235.

In nearby Butler County another small, rural library will also greatly benefit from the program.

Rising City Community Library Director Melissa Praught said the facility is still scanning books into its recently-acquired digital system.

“Last year was our first year having a computerized system, everything was logged by hand on paper before. So I'm still working on getting books put into our system,” Praught said. “I'm going to be really happy to just have that help. …I'm also hoping to have someone with us during summer reading programs so that we can have some extra hands on with the kids.”

Praught said they received the new system about 18 months ago but she joined the library’s staff only a year ago. She added that there’s about 1,100 books entered into the system so far, but there’s still all of the children’s section and part of a second section left to do.

The Shelby Community Library will be hiring one intern from the Nebraska Library Commission’s grant as well, according to Director Laura Alt. That person will learn all faucets of library work, she added.

“We have a couple of field trips planned for them, (including) to go to the Polk County Library Association meeting where every library gets together and I want them to see that what goes on there,” Alt said, adding that the intern will also attend a Polk County Board of Commissioner’s meeting where library officials will talk budget matters.

The Shelby library received the internship grant last year, and Alt said she was surprised they received it again in 2022.

“We're a small town of only 700 people here in Shelby. And so it's amazing that we are able to get that grant,” Alt said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

