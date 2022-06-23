Clarkson Rodeo brings new event

The Clarkson Rodeo is a longstanding Colfax County tradition, ever since its foundation in 1986. Clarkson Rodeo Association President Chuck Hamernik said this year was special, though.

"We were a little short on barebacks and broncs this year, so we did something new," Hamernik said.

Stock contractor for the rodeo, Bob McKay, of McKay Rodeo Company, brought colts between 3 and 4 years old to do some "dummy bucking," which is not typically put on display.

The dummies, stuffed pairs of jeans with some sand in the bottom of the legs, simulate a rider for the colts to try to throw.

"We did some dummy bucking to show people back behind the scenes what goes on when we try our horses trying to get them to buck," McKay explained. "If a guy looks at that video, he can get a good idea of just how they'd buck him."

McKay has raised animals his whole life, he said, and provides stock for various rodeo events.

"Horses and bulls are athletes in their own way and it's just gratifying to see them perform at the level you think they should," McKay said.

The announcer for this and many other rodeos across the Midwest, Jason Mathis, said the Clarkson Rodeo Association is always improving the quality of the rodeo, and this year, McKay's contribution was able to bring that with them.

"A lot of the committee members have been on the committee since its inception. They work hard to improve and really add to the rodeo," Mathis said.

Mathis added that the shortage of riders is likely due to the rising costs of travel.

"In recent years it's getting tougher to get saddlebronc and bareback riders. A lot of rodeos, with the cost of fuel, they're trying to keep things closer to home," Mathis explained.

This year, Hamernik estimated there were roughly 900 riders on June 10, and up to 1,200 on June 11. Mathis said Clarkson is one of the more excited and involved crowds he visits in Nebraska.

"It's such a fun rodeo and the crowd is absolutely outstanding. I go to about 35 rodeos a year and Clarkson is one of the most electric crowds. The community is second to none," Mathis said.

Hamernik said the rodeo hasn't always been this big, though. In the early days, shortly after it began, the rodeo's resources were thin. They started from nothing other than a suggestion and a few hard-working committee members.

"My grandma suggested in the mid '80s that we put on a rodeo because her brother Charlie was a cowboy out in Gurley. He was a WWI vet and a cowboy out there, died young from appendicitis," Hamernik said. "I still have his angorra chaps."

Hamernik added that he had enjoyed watching rodeos growing up, but hadn't really considered being involved in their organization. Nonetheless, he and several others formed the Clarkson Rodeo Committee.

Years later, from his grandma's suggestion, the rodeo continues, largely due to the hard work and scrupulous nature of the early committee, Hamernik said.

"We needed a lot of great ideas and a lot of scroungers, because we started from nothing. We worked with inexpensive stuff and we put a lot of hard work into it," Hamernik said.

Hamernik gave the example of the bleachers being secondhand, one set from a park in Omaha and another later set from a high school in Shenandoah, Iowa

"When you're starting from nothing, you gotta do what you gotta do," Hamernik said.

