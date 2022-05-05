Classroom makeover: Schuyler Elementary teacher wins upgrade from Rocha Designs.

On April 19, a small parade marched into Schuyler Elementary School first grade teacher Brante Hayes' classroom, much to the delight of Hayes and his students.

“It was a crazy day,” Hayes chuckled.

Hayes, who has taught first grade at Schuyler Elementary for almost nine years, was selected from a pool of 78 nominations, several of which had his name on them, to receive an update to his classroom.

“My mom was one, I know. There were others,” Hayes said.

Hayes, perhaps best-known for the Tie Tuesday tradition in his classroom, will be getting a new desk, chair and storage solutions from Rocha Designs. Hayes said it was a nice surprise.

“I could see them coming down the hall, I heard the music. I wondered about the neighboring teacher. Is it for her or me? I had no clue at all,” Hayes said.

In addition to teaching first grade, Hayes coaches boys golf for Schuyler Central High School.

Jose Rocha, owner of Rocha designs, said Hayes’ name stood out because of Tie Tuesdays.

“One of the reasons why was just the tie Tuesday and it shows how much he puts into working with his students. Tie Tuesday really stuck out to us (himself and a committee),” Rocha said.

Hayes has a rack of neckties in his classroom for students to pick from. He teaches the students to tie their selected tie, then they may wear it the rest of the day.

“Every morning I shake their hands. Tuesdays, I tell them to go get a tie, if they can tie it on their own by the end of the year they take it home. I even have kids from other classes come in. They know the rules,” Hayes said.

Hayes, a self-described kid-at-heart, said he thinks this is an important activity. He enjoys being an active and exciting teacher.

“I’m not a typical teacher who’ll stand there and do nothing. I’ll reach out to other kids in other grade levels. It’s just really easy to do, the kids are very easily entertained,” Hayes said.

Another thing that stuck with Rocha and the committee was Hayes’ personal life in the past couple of years. Losing his brother to cancer, then his wife being diagnosed with cancer shortly after, Hayes has endured more than most. Hayes’ wife is doing better now, he said, and this surprise was a significant mood booster.

“It’s been tough the last two years. It’s been hit after hit, so having something positive has been lifting,” Hayes said. “I’m appreciative of being recognized for my life in the classroom.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0