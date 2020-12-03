Coat Closet adjusts to pandemic

For those who want to make an appointment, they can call the church at 402-352-3560. Callers will need to leave a message, she said, and someone will return their call within 24 hours.

It’s a good program to help keep people warm during the winter, said Eleanor Pacas, who has been involved with the effort since its inception.

“We’re so fortunate to be able to get donations, and we need all the help we can get -- families (need the help),” Pacas said. “I think there’s always a need. Children grow up. They don’t stay little very long. They need to grow.”

Even for adults, coats don’t last forever, she noted.

“There are many good coats that are brought in that they can find a new one,” she said. “This is great to see, the look on their face when they find a coat to wear.”

Pacas said she learns the stories of people who come through the Coat Closet.

“It’s interesting to hear what some of them go through,” Pacas said. “I think it’s just the people coming in, the connection you can have with them may be short but it’s always a satisfaction to know they have come, that we can help them, in some way, to keep warm in the winter.”