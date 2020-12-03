Coat Closet adjusts to pandemic

Schuyler’s Christ United Methodist Church is in the middle of hosting its Coat Closet this year, but with changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virus has had a continued impact on Colfax County, with one of every eight residents testing positive as of Nov. 27. The Coat Closet is hosted in coordination with the Schuyler Ministerial Association.
“The need apparently is there, it’s just a difficult time dispensing the coats because people have to make an appointment first,” said Sheri Balak, a member of the Christ United Methodist Church who serves on the committee. “Sometimes that is difficult. We do not have someone outside at all times. We only arrange to meet someone at the Coat Closet when they call.”
The program, which began earlier in November and runs through January, will also be requiring masks.
“We are requiring everyone to sign in when they come in the door and only one person at a time,” Balak said. “They must sanitize their hands, and we are careful about sanitizing before and after people enter.”
There has been no resistance to the measures, she added, and everyone has been cooperative.
Additionally, only one person in a family can come in at a time.
“If there are other customers, they have to wait in the parking lot until there’s an opening in the Coat Closet,” Balak said. “Otherwise, there’s only one person at a time.”
For those who want to make an appointment, they can call the church at 402-352-3560. Callers will need to leave a message, she said, and someone will return their call within 24 hours.
It’s a good program to help keep people warm during the winter, said Eleanor Pacas, who has been involved with the effort since its inception.
“We’re so fortunate to be able to get donations, and we need all the help we can get -- families (need the help),” Pacas said. “I think there’s always a need. Children grow up. They don’t stay little very long. They need to grow.”
Even for adults, coats don’t last forever, she noted.
“There are many good coats that are brought in that they can find a new one,” she said. “This is great to see, the look on their face when they find a coat to wear.”
Pacas said she learns the stories of people who come through the Coat Closet.
“It’s interesting to hear what some of them go through,” Pacas said. “I think it’s just the people coming in, the connection you can have with them may be short but it’s always a satisfaction to know they have come, that we can help them, in some way, to keep warm in the winter.”
Coats for all seasons are donated, she said, such as those that can be worn in the spring or fall.
“People should understand that … many of these are gently used coats,” Balak said. “But, there are some new hats and gloves and scarves and mittens and some new coats.”
Donations of coats are welcome as are monetary ones, Balak said. Those who wish to make a monetary donation can mail it to Coat Closet at PO Box 515 in Schuyler. Those wanting to donate coats can call 402-352-2193 or 402-615-1597.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!