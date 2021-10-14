Colburn named publisher of Schuyler Sun

Lee Enterprises is pleased to announce that Carrie Colburn will become publisher for the Columbus Telegram, Schuyler Sun and David City Banner-Press.

Colburn will take over following Vincent Laboy’s last day on Friday, Oct. 8.

“I have worked closely with Carrie over the past year. She is true professional whose leadership will be a benefit to the Columbus, David City and Schuyler communities,” Laboy said.

She will split time with her team at the York News-Times, where she has been publisher since March 2016.

“I am excited about the opportunities that these three communities offer,” Colburn said. “I am anxious to meet our customers and readers and get involved in the community.”

Carrie currently serves with the York General Hospital Board of Directors, York County CASA, York County Development Corporation, York Rotary Club and has served as past president of the York Area Chamber of Commerce and as a TeamMates mentor.

In her free time, Carrie and her husband Jesse stay busy with the activities of their four children – June, 7; Gage, 5; and twins Blaine and Nash, 2. They have lived in York County since 2009.

Lee Regional President Ava Thomas said, “Carrie is an exceptionally talented executive with a track record of success. Under her leadership, the York News-Times has demonstrated business innovation that is vital to our digital transformation. I’m confident we’ll continue to see the same success we’ve enjoyed in the terrific communities of Columbus, David City and Schuyler.”

Carrie, a lifetime Husker, grew up in Lincoln and graduated in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She began her career in advertising sales at the Omaha World-Herald in 2006 before moving to York as an account executive, then become a corporate digital sales and training manager, digital sales director at the Grand Island Independent and back to the lead the digital sales for the World-Herald’s greater Nebraska newspapers from Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Scottsbluff.

“I enjoy new adventures and providing marketing solutions for our partner businesses,” said Colburn, who plans to be at the Columbus office on most Tuesdays and Thursdays.

