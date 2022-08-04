Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl nominated for Fifth District Judge

Following the announcement of Fifth District Judge Frank J. Skorupa, Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl applied for the position.

If chosen by Gov. Pete Ricketts, Kracl will preside over Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties.

"If you asked my mom, she’d tell you when I was a little kid I said I wanted to be a lawyer," Kracl said.

Kracl and Saunders County Public Defender Thomas Klein will have their names sent on to Gov. Pete Ricketts to decide who will fill the position. The selected nominee will preside from the Platte County Courthouse in Columbus.

Kracl and Klein have worked together for quite a while, both agreed, and consider each other good professional friends.

"We're both on the problem-solving court team, he represents part of Saunders County, I represent part of Colfax County. I literally see Tom almost every week," Kracl said.

Klein said no matter who gets chosen for the role, the two will remain friends in the courtroom.

"When we both applied, she texted me saying 'It's great you applied!' and I said 'No matter how this goes, when it ends, I'll still be your friend,'" Klein said.

Kracl began her career in law in a rather unconventional way. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1991. From CHS, she pursued an education at Wayne State College.

"I graduated from Wayne with a bachelor's degree in education in 1996. Part of this job is juvenile law and working with kids is one of my absolute favorite things to do," Kracl said.

From there, she bounced between jobs a while before landing in the Platte County Attorney's office, collecting child support.

"I basically worked as a secretary and office staff then I worked my way up to being a probation officer here in Colfax County," Kracl said.

Her time as a probation officer, she said, was a boon to her career by providing experience she likely wouldn't have gotten in another job.

"As a probation officer I was lucky enough to be in the courtroom so I really got to see from the inside how the criminal justice system works," Kracl said.

Kracl realized she wanted to do more and pursued a law degree from the University of South Dakota, where, eight years after graduating from college, she obtained her law degree.

In 2014, Kracl was selected to go with a group to the McCourt School of Public Policy in Washington, D.C., to represent Nebraska at a juvenile law program. The group spent several days learning about juvenile law practices and brought that knowledge home with them.

"We had all kinds of different people represented on our team and it was a wonderful experience for me, again, working with juvenile law and kids," Kracl said.

Kracl has extensive experience with juvenile justice and even hopes to someday implement a juvenile problem-solving court, to keep those with substance abuse issues out of the courtroom at an earlier age.

"My thought is why wait until they're 35-40 years old with substance abuse problems? Why not deal with them when they're 15 or 16 years old to make them productive members of society and help with those addiction issues?" Kracl said.

Kracl is also extensively involved with the Northeast Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force and has been since it began. She noted that a lot of progress has been made in the state since the group's formation, and that there's still work to be done.

"A big part of my goal in life with human trafficking is getting people to understand that it happens in small towns, that’s a very important thing for people to understand," Kracl said.

This isn't Kracl's first try at being a judge. In 2019, she applied for a Colfax County position but was turned down. In hindsight, she thinks it turned out for the better.

"Looking back, that was such a blessing because I was able to help the people of Colfax County through the 2019 floods and COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. I was still able to be active in the community," Kracl said.

Klein, public defender for Saunders County and an attorney in Wahoo, got his start shortly after high school. Klein's father was a coach and physics teacher at Westside High School in Omaha at the time, and old-school, according to Klein, which led to his raising money for college by mowing.

"He told me I was gonna pay for college, so I started a lawn service at 12, a mix of widowed retired teachers, retired professional men, I ended up mowing 35 lawns," Klein said.

One of those clients told him he should go into law, Klein said, and that with the advice of a history teacher made him consider it more deeply.

"I got my bachelor's at UNO (University of Nebraska at Omaha), and went to Creighton for my Juris Doctorate in law. Then I clerked for a guy in Omaha whose daughter I coached in track," Klein said.

After doing clerk work for some time, he called to inquire about working with Mike Sullivan, the son of his now partner Bob Sullivan of Haessler, Sullivan and Klein. Mike eventually turned him down, but Mike's father was interested.

Klein has volunteered fairly extensively with the Lions Club and Live On Nebraska, an organ and tissue donation organization. Having had a cornea transplant in 1996, Klein said he felt he needed to help others understand the need for organ donation.

"When somebody made the decision to give the gift of sight it seemed like a small thing to want to give back and make people aware of the need for organ and tissue donation," Klein said.

Klein said he gets a lot of his guiding principles from his parents.

"My dad passed about a year ago. The saying 'anything worth doing is worth doing well,' he'd say it's worth doing perfectly," Klein said. "Having my mom be a teacher, her biggest thing was that you treat people how you want to be treated, the golden rule, I've always tried to apply that."

Kracl said that no matter if she or Klein is chosen, she will still be an active part of the community. She added that if she is chosen, she knows someone will come and take up her duties.

"There are amazing giving people in Colfax County in general capable of doing what I do if I just get out of the way," Kracl said. "I don’t feel like I’m leaving anyone or letting anyone down, but moving and giving others the opportunity to grow and flourish."