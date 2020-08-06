Colfax County Board approves grant application to improve mental health access

Colfax County is gearing up to help improve mental health access to kids as there is a lack of providers in the area.
The Colfax County Board of Commissioners recently approved County Attorney Denise Kracl’s application for a state grant which officials want to use to purchase three computers: One for truancy, one for diversion and one for mental health. Especially as everything moves online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kracl said she hopes this would improve mental health access.
“We’re worried about the second wave coming, so this will allow for us to use Zoom or other social platforms to actually communicate with kids and be able to see inside their houses, be able to actually interact with mom and dad in person,” Kracl said, at the board meeting July 28, in regard to COVID-19.
Interpersonal communication can be misinterpreted when you can’t see someone, she said, especially for folks who don’t speak English or for whom English is a second language.
The County also signed contracts with two providers based in Columbus. There are no mental health counselors in Colfax County at all, Kracl noted, and students waste time commuting and are potentially exposed to the coronavirus when they are pulled out of school to drive to Columbus for sessions.
The two laptops for telehealth would be at the County Attorney's Office and Schuyler Central High School. Kids could go to the County Attorney's Office or to the truancy officer's space at Schuyler Central High School to access telehealth.
County Diversion Coordinator and Acting Officer Sidnee Pavel agreed there is communication lost when you can’t see someone.
She has been working over the phone and from home due to the coronavirus.
Diversion is a one-time program, Pavel said, and it is offered to juveniles depending on their charge and if they have no priors.
“(Diversion) is a 12-week program that they can enter in instead of going to court,” Pavel said. “They take your citation and they just kind of put it on a shelf. It’s just kind of sitting there on the shelf and then when you successfully complete the diversion program after 12 weeks, then what they do is they basically shred the citation. It’s like it never happened.”
Before COVID, Pavel was able to sit down with diversion clients and their parents. She said one of the biggest reasons they wanted to implement something like this grant and get the laptops was the ability to have meetings over Zoom, especially since most kids have access to technology through school.
“Especially with Colfax County in particular, there (are) so many different ethnicities and religions and everything like that it really does help to be able to see someone’s face,” she said. “Even things like seeing it in the background, what kind of house they’re living in, or if I’m trying to explain something to their parents, if maybe I see on their face that they really don’t necessarily understand it then I’m able to address those things.”
When it comes to mental health, Colfax County has a large poverty rate and parents don’t always have the time to take off work to drive to Omaha or Lincoln if their child needs more intensive help, Pavel noted.
Checking in with a child over Zoom and making sure they are OK and having that connection with them is very important, she added.
“Especially with mental health, it is a huge issue, especially since Colfax County we really don’t have a lot of accessible providers that we can get to,” she said.
More children are needing mental health services at a younger age, Kracl said, and though with the grant they can only help kids aged 12-17, Kracl said she still sees this as a way to invest in kids and save the taxpayers money.
The grant comes from the community-based aid fund, a state pot of over $6 million. There was leftover money due to COVID, which the state made available, Kracl said.
“Before we started really heavily using these grant dollars, we were putting anywhere between 7-14 youth in detention a year, since we’ve had these grant dollars and we’ve had these pre-adjudication services. In the last year, Colfax County has not paid to put one child in detention,” Kracl said. “And that saves the taxpayers $145 a day per child.”
The monies are intended to keep kids out of juvenile justice system or keep kids out of detention.
In regards to mental health, kids can be helped with a diagnosed illness, such as post traumatic stress disorder from something they have seen.
Almost every kid experiences at least one traumatic event, Kracl noted, and many in this area experience multiple traumas.
“Well, for our children who are from immigrant families and who are refugees, if you think about it many of our families are coming straight from war zones and that’s not an exaggeration,” she said.
They are fully documented and can work, Kracl said, but getting to the community has been a long road. People who have lived in Colfax County their entire lives can also experience traumatic events.
“A traumatic event can be defined as a parent’s alcoholism, mom and dad fighting, or domestic violence, mom and dad divorcing,” she said. “A serious illness of a family member, those are all considered traumatic events in a child’s life and lets be real, That’s what we deal with every day in our general lives is, what’s going to happen next.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
