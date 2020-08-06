Colfax County Board approves grant application to improve mental health access

County Diversion Coordinator and Acting Officer Sidnee Pavel agreed there is communication lost when you can’t see someone.

She has been working over the phone and from home due to the coronavirus.

Diversion is a one-time program, Pavel said, and it is offered to juveniles depending on their charge and if they have no priors.

“(Diversion) is a 12-week program that they can enter in instead of going to court,” Pavel said. “They take your citation and they just kind of put it on a shelf. It’s just kind of sitting there on the shelf and then when you successfully complete the diversion program after 12 weeks, then what they do is they basically shred the citation. It’s like it never happened.”

Before COVID, Pavel was able to sit down with diversion clients and their parents. She said one of the biggest reasons they wanted to implement something like this grant and get the laptops was the ability to have meetings over Zoom, especially since most kids have access to technology through school.