Colfax County Board debates 30 by 30

“To me, the biggest downfall of this whole thing is, the only source of revenue that counties have is property tax,” he said. “If you take a parcel of land and you put a permanent conservation easement on it, what’s that piece of property going to be valued at? If somebody wants to sell it, they can still sell it but the easement stays on it, forever.”

Additionally, Grotelueschen said that those who feel strongly about 30 by 30 should do research and come up with proposals for their county governments.

“The feeling that I’m getting is, the point of the resolution would be to educate people that they need to educate themselves,” Kracl said at the end of the debate. “That this is out there, this is a possibility and they need to do their homework, and you’re not really taking a position any one way or the other what they should do with their own land.”

Kracl indicated she would look at what similar resolutions have been passed by other counties while Wendt noted he was going to get in contact with residents who are leading local oppositions against 30 by 30.

In other news, the Colfax County Board of Commissioners approved increasing its 2021 tax levy from .0002475 to .00028488. Grotelueschen abstained from voting because he serves on the Schuyler Rural Fire District board.