Colfax County emergency manager talks abour COVID-19 test kits

With limited exceptions no more than 10 people are allowed to congregate or be together in one location at the same time. This rule applies to public buildings and offices such as the Colfax County Courthouse and Schuyler City Hall. If more than ten (10) people are in the same location at the same time, please leave the location and call to make an appointment at a later time to return. This rule applies to all public and private gatherings.

If you are aware of anyone over the age of 65 or anyone with ongoing health issues who may need extra assistance, or who officials need to check on periodically, please provide their name, address and telephone number to 402-352-7958.

If you have any questions regarding medical symptoms of the COVID-19 please dial 211 on your telephone. If your symptoms warrant you will be referred to a local COVID-19 testing facility.

If you are a business owner or member of the public with general questions regarding Colfax County or the City of Schuyler’s COVID-19 response please call 402=352-7958.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0