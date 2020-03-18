Colfax County emergency manager talks abour COVID-19 test kits

There are no cases of COVID-19 (otherwise known as the Coronavirus) in Colfax
County as of Wednesday, according to Colfax County Emergency Manager Mark Arps.
Test kits for Coronavirus are not yet available in Colfax County but limited test kits are available in the State of Nebraska if needed.
The public is asked to shelter in place and stay at home.
At the present time, testing is prioritized as follows:
1. People over age 65 showing symptoms;
2. People with ongoing health issues that place them in a higher risk showing symptoms;
3. Those employed in the medical field; and
4. First responders including EMT’s and law enforcement.
Colfax County is issuing a disaster declaration to include all cities, villages, schools, utility companies, first responders, fire and rescue departments, power providers, and hospitals.
The Colfax County Courthouse and Schuyler City Hall will remain open to the public at this time BUT before coming to the Courthouse and City Hall please contact the office you intend to visit to make an appointment. The telephone number to all offices in the Colfax County Courthouse is 402-352-8500. The telephone number for Schuyler City Hall is 402-352-3101.
With limited exceptions no more than 10 people are allowed to congregate or be together in one location at the same time. This rule applies to public buildings and offices such as the Colfax County Courthouse and Schuyler City Hall. If more than ten (10) people are in the same location at the same time, please leave the location and call to make an appointment at a later time to return. This rule applies to all public and private gatherings.
If you are aware of anyone over the age of 65 or anyone with ongoing health issues who may need extra assistance, or who officials need to check on periodically, please provide their name, address and telephone number to 402-352-7958.
If you have any questions regarding medical symptoms of the COVID-19 please dial 211 on your telephone. If your symptoms warrant you will be referred to a local COVID-19 testing facility.
If you are a business owner or member of the public with general questions regarding Colfax County or the City of Schuyler’s COVID-19 response please call 402=352-7958.