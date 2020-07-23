Colfax County Fair a family affair

Brad Bruhn, board president of the Colfax County Agricultural Society, was sitting on bleachers at the Colfax County Fair on Friday, when all of a sudden he noticed a cow, 100 feet away, running up a small grassy hill near parked cars.
People immediately sprung into action, intent on cornering the cow and finally they got the cow to run into a pen.
“That shouldn’t happen,” Bruhn said. “It’s been a long time since we had one loose. It’s livestock though, it can happen.”
It was an unusual fair for many reasons. On Friday morning (July 17), the day of the cattle show, small children to older teenagers wearing masks pulled their cows in front of the few family members allowed in.
They were doing one show a day, basically, said Bruhn, unlike normal fairs. Bruhn, of Leigh, said he used to show horses.
“It’s a great benefit for the community, dollars, stuff going on, money spent in town and surrounding towns,” he said. “Any time something’s going on is good.”
Other changes include the livestock not staying overnight and disinfecting every few hours, he said. Last week's county fair was also not open to the public and all exhibitors in the ring and working with the kids had to have a mask.
For many, this was a continuation of a family tradition – agriculture.
This was the Fehringer kids’ second year of showing at the fair, said their mother, Kim Fehringer.
“I showed when I was little and we’ve never had anything like this,” Kim said. “I think it’s great that our kids are being good advocates for ag and they’re going to raise their animals right and proper and efficiently and that they’re going to have fun doing it with their friends.”
Her son, Cash Fehringer, said he’s made friends through 4-H and he’s been able to make cornhole boards during wood-working. He and his family have a tournament when they go camping.
He’s the best one in the family at cornhole, he noted.
His mom, Kim, embraced him.
“Humble,” she said.
Terry Wendt has been coming to the fair for 55 years, he said. He started when he was 8-years-old.
Nowadays, the livestock is different, bigger and more muscular, he said. He also used to show out in the open on grass before the traditional enclosures came about.
“When I showed all we had was three old barns here,” Wendt said. “We didn’t have nothing like we have now.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it was nice to have people who aren’t normally involved with agriculture get to come and see what’s involved in the process, he added.
“Pre-coronavirus, we had more people who were able to attend that may not be associated with the livestock industry and be able to see firsthand what all goes on when showing livestock,” Wendt said. “It’s been huge for the community of Leigh.”
People from the surrounding area get to see what Leigh looks like and what it has to offer, Wendt said, like the lake. People spend money downtown, as well.
“Normally before the coronavirus, families would pack a lunch and after the show, they’d go out and sit by their vehicle and have a meal, and then you see people that you may not always see from across the county all come here and you’d get to visit with them and catch up with what’s been going on in the past year,” Wendt said. “It’s just nice to have that ability to visit with other people.”
Despite the changes, many were happy the show went on.
Friday morning, Merri Lutjelusche, of Richland, pinned the entry number 270 on her daughter Abigail’s back.
Abigail, 17, said they got their calves in September.
“Back then we weren’t expecting the situation we are in right now,” Abigail said. “I’m really grateful they were able to give us the shows so we can exhibit our hard work.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!