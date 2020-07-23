Colfax County Fair a family affair

“Pre-coronavirus, we had more people who were able to attend that may not be associated with the livestock industry and be able to see firsthand what all goes on when showing livestock,” Wendt said. “It’s been huge for the community of Leigh.”

People from the surrounding area get to see what Leigh looks like and what it has to offer, Wendt said, like the lake. People spend money downtown, as well.

“Normally before the coronavirus, families would pack a lunch and after the show, they’d go out and sit by their vehicle and have a meal, and then you see people that you may not always see from across the county all come here and you’d get to visit with them and catch up with what’s been going on in the past year,” Wendt said. “It’s just nice to have that ability to visit with other people.”

Despite the changes, many were happy the show went on.

Friday morning, Merri Lutjelusche, of Richland, pinned the entry number 270 on her daughter Abigail’s back.

Abigail, 17, said they got their calves in September.

“Back then we weren’t expecting the situation we are in right now,” Abigail said. “I’m really grateful they were able to give us the shows so we can exhibit our hard work.”

Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net

