Colfax County Fair canceled; 4-H and FFA exhibits still on

Colfax County Fair activities will all be canceled, except for the 4-H and FFA livestock and static exhibits.
The Colfax County Agricultural Society on June 3 voted unanimously to cancel, according to Secretary Penny Janousek. The group has been watching the guidelines closely and met with the East-Central District Health Department, Colfax County Emergency Management and the Nebraska Extension Office, Janousek said.
“I know everyone is disappointed but they understand,” she said. “From what I’ve heard everyone is glad that the 4-H and FFA kids are going to be able to show their livestock and enter their static exhibits. The fair is made for the kids so they can at least do something.”
The fair also has a big economic impact, and Janousek said there are two church stands, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Zion Lutheran Church, who rely on sales from food to help support their churches and this year will not have those funds.
Brad Bruhn, board president of the Colfax County Agricultural Society, said the group knew ahead of time it was going to be difficult due to the number of people and all the regulations to make it safe.
“It’s not going to be feasible,” Bruhn said. “There’s a lot of economic activity, especially in the Leigh area, because the fairground is in Leigh. It affects a lot of people. It’s huge.”
Bruhn said there has not been a decision made about live streaming any parts of the fair yet and said the decision to cancel was a tough one and “not what anybody wanted.”
“There will be just the judges. There will be no general public here. Livestock will be tentatively right now just a person or two people,” he said. “A lot of this can be changed slightly as regulations go.”
Children will still be able to show their families the entries and take photos, although the finer details of how this will work are still being hammered out, said Julie Kreikemeier, the 4-H youth development extension educator serving Colfax County.
This “modified fair,” as Kreikemeier put it, will still have 4-H as “4-H is never canceled.”
Kreikemeier said the Colfax County Agricultural Society has been so great through the whole process and from what she has heard, the majority of people are happy there will still be something for the youth.
“We are still able to give our 4-H members the experience in a somewhat modified fashion. We’ll still get to have our livestock shows. We’ll still get to have our exhibits come in, and bake awesome cookies and create amazing artwork,” Kreikemeir said. “We are just sad it’s not in our normal way.”
The one constant feedback during the process, she said, is just let our kids do something.
“Let’s not take one more thing away from them,” she said. “Yes, stuff has been sidelined a little bit but 4-H is their one constant in the summer that they can always look forward to. There is a lot of freedom and flexibility with 4-H.”
Kreikemeier said 4-H involves building new friendships, learning new skills and tackling all this independently. It is a constant, she said.
“Whether or not we have a global pandemic going on, it’s always something there for us,” she said. “We are just really excited that we still have the opportunity to showcase our youth and very thankful to the Colfax county Ag Society for being so willing to work with us.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
