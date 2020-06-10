Colfax County Fair canceled; 4-H and FFA exhibits still on

Bruhn said there has not been a decision made about live streaming any parts of the fair yet and said the decision to cancel was a tough one and “not what anybody wanted.”

“There will be just the judges. There will be no general public here. Livestock will be tentatively right now just a person or two people,” he said. “A lot of this can be changed slightly as regulations go.”

Children will still be able to show their families the entries and take photos, although the finer details of how this will work are still being hammered out, said Julie Kreikemeier, the 4-H youth development extension educator serving Colfax County.

This “modified fair,” as Kreikemeier put it, will still have 4-H as “4-H is never canceled.”

Kreikemeier said the Colfax County Agricultural Society has been so great through the whole process and from what she has heard, the majority of people are happy there will still be something for the youth.

“We are still able to give our 4-H members the experience in a somewhat modified fashion. We’ll still get to have our livestock shows. We’ll still get to have our exhibits come in, and bake awesome cookies and create amazing artwork,” Kreikemeir said. “We are just sad it’s not in our normal way.”