Colfax County Fair on tap July 14-18

The extension office is looking forward to seeing things go back to normal, she added.

“It's going to be a great year,” Kreikemeier said. “It's the 100th Colfax County Fair so we are super excited to help with the Ag Society celebrate that. Everybody's just really excited for summer and 4-H and fairs and all the things that go with it.”

With the public not being able to see any exhibits last year, Kreikemeier said she is looking forward to people being able to check out what area youngsters have been learning agriculture-wise through 4-H.

“County Fair is the culmination of everything that we spent our entire year in 4-H learning about,” she said. “It is our event to showcase all of the skills and new things that our youth have learned throughout the year, so it is very exciting for us to be able to show off … the amazing things that our youth can do.”

Bruhn said he thinks people are looking forward to getting back to county fairs this summer.

“I think we will have a very good turnout this year,” Bruhn said. “We've had a lot of people calling about everything so I think it'll be well supported.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

