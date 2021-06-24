Colfax County Fair on tap July 14-18

The 100th Colfax County Fair will be held July 14-18 in Leigh.
Notably, country music artist Wade Hayes will perform at 9:30 p.m. on that Saturday, July 17, with Blackhawk taking the stage the following night at 8:30. Throughout the day at the fair, 4-H and FFA exhibits will be held. BMX stunt shows are on tap for Thursday, July 15, with a 5K run/walk, antique gas engine show, Horn T Zoo in Monroe, kiddie tractor pull and many other activities set for that Saturday. The parade is planned for Sunday afternoon.
“We will have Wade Hayes playing Saturday night and Blackhawks playing Sunday night,” Colfax County Ag Society President Brad Bruhn said. “Our tractor pulls Friday and Saturday and the concerts on Saturday night and Sunday … I think all that stuff would be well supported.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the fair was closed to the public but 4-H and FFA shows were still held.
“It was not much fun,” Bruhn said. “It was a struggle, (it was) nice to be able to do some livestock shows for some kids but it was challenging.”
Even those able to attend the 4-H and FFA events were limited.
“We just didn't have anything that's traditional about a fair like besides all of our 4-H events. All of our shows happened, those we were able to exhibit it but it was just for 4-H and FFA members,” 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Julie Kreikemeier said.
The extension office is looking forward to seeing things go back to normal, she added.
“It's going to be a great year,” Kreikemeier said. “It's the 100th Colfax County Fair so we are super excited to help with the Ag Society celebrate that. Everybody's just really excited for summer and 4-H and fairs and all the things that go with it.”
With the public not being able to see any exhibits last year, Kreikemeier said she is looking forward to people being able to check out what area youngsters have been learning agriculture-wise through 4-H.
“County Fair is the culmination of everything that we spent our entire year in 4-H learning about,” she said. “It is our event to showcase all of the skills and new things that our youth have learned throughout the year, so it is very exciting for us to be able to show off … the amazing things that our youth can do.”
Bruhn said he thinks people are looking forward to getting back to county fairs this summer.
“I think we will have a very good turnout this year,” Bruhn said. “We've had a lot of people calling about everything so I think it'll be well supported.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.