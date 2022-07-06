Colfax County Fair to feature country star Neal McCoy

Fair season is upon every county in Nebraska, but for Colfax County's 101st county fair this year, a special guest will headline the fair's musical talents.

Country singer Neal McCoy - most known for his songs "Wink," "The Shake" and "Hillbilly Rap" - will headline the fair's musical entertainment on Saturday, July 16.

Penny Janousek, Colfax County Fair organizer, said the board is pleased to have secured McCoy for the event.

"He was really well known in the '90s. He's a fantastic entertainer and he actually performed at the Madison County Fair, too," Janousek said. "We're very fortunate he's coming to our fair this year, we're very excited."

One distinguishing factor of the Colfax County Fair is the lack of admission cost. Janousek said this is achievable through taxes and carefully minding the fair budget.

"We’re on the Colfax County taxroll, we watch our budget. We don’t charge admission though, for shows or anything," Janousek said. "We do continue to improve our facilities, and we have really good facilities."

This year, improvement means the addition of an open-air building, something Colfax County Fair Board President Brad Bruhn said they needed.

"We put up an open-sided shed. We could set it up for entertainment in a shaded area for people," Bruhn said.

Janousek said the fair at its heart is an agricultural exhibition.

"It’s about showcasing county’s best of livestock and 4-H exhibits and I think since way back when it’s always been about that," Janousek said.

Janousek added that her favorite part is seeing kids and families enjoy themselves at the various attractions.

"I enjoy the families coming together and the kids enjoying being outside and enjoying the good old fair atmosphere. My favorite day is the kids’ day when you can see the kids out there having a good time," Janousek said.

Saturday, or the kids' day, will feature visits from clowns, Horn T Zoo and the Teddy Bear Mobile, frog races, putt putt and more. The U-Hop inflatables will also be available during the fair for the $5 wristband fee as usual.

The rest of the fair's six-day span will feature wrestling, pig wrestling, animal shows, several musical acts, area vendors, a tractor ride, displays and many animal and 4-H displays.

Kim Eisenmann, a regular attendee of the fair, said the sort of small-town feelings to the fair are a big draw.

"It's just a small, very fun atmosphere. I remember there used to be a tractor pull when I was younger and livestock show, activities kids get to participate in," Eisenmann said.

The fair will run from Thursday, July 14, to Sunday, July 17.