Colfax County Food Pantry fundraiser sets $6,000 goal for Easter Challenge

This spring, the Colfax County Food Pantry is conducting a fundraiser to reach $6,000 in donations by Easter, appropriately dubbed “The Easter Challenge.”

The $6,000 goal is a month’s operating costs for the food pantry. They serve up to 50 families on the first and third Wednesday of every month, with a limit of once a month per family. This is the first time they’ve done a fundraiser to achieve their goal.

The food pantry, based out of Schuyler, is also asking for donations of spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, cooking oil and laundry detergent specifically, though any donations are appreciated.

June Cogdill, a volunteer with the food pantry since its beginning in 2019, said a lot of the present need of these items is due to scarcity and the rising prices of basic foodstuffs and necessities like cooking oil and laundry detergent.

“They’re very hard to get right now and/or very expensive. Spaghetti noodles, and I actually didn’t realize until I went looking for them, are really hard to find right now,” Cogdill said.

They are also using the fundraiser as an opportunity to roll out a sponsorship program that provides a family with enough necessities for that month. It costs $50 a month, or $600 a year, to sponsor a family.

Day Hefner, pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church and a volunteer and member of the board for the Colfax County Food Pantry, said the sponsorship program is a good way to visualize just what it costs to help a family through the food pantry.

“Hopefully it encourages people to say ‘I could do more’ and it can challenge organizations as well, maybe pool together six people and do it for a full year,” Hefner said.

Hefner said that simple monetary donations outside of the sponsorship program go far in terms of actual yield, as the food pantry has ways of making their resources go a little further.

“A dollar in our hands counts for about $1.50 in somebody else’s hands, because we buy a lot of stuff in bulk and the folks who do our buying, like Denise Kracl, go to great lengths to make our dollar stretch as much as possible.”

Bellyni Maldonado, coordinator of the food pantry and a worker with the Columbus Area United Way, said the food pantry and this fundraiser have a definite impact in the community.

“It helps me to have another resource I can provide families in need, and it’s something that I know is there and my families can benefit from,” Maldonado said.

The food pantry will be taking drop-offs at the Colfax County Attorney’s Office, Divine Mercy Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, Christ United Methodist Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, and are accepting any monetary donations at any Pinnacle Bank locations in Columbus.

Jared Barton is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun.

