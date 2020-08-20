Colfax County Food Pantry makes cost saving measures

The Colfax County Food Pantry will be closed the second Wednesday every month to help it survive, said the Rev. Sarah Gengler, who helps run it. The change took effect on Aug. 12.
Gengler said she recently found out the pantry will be awarded two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services, but officials don’t know when they will receive them. Also, the food pantry will also be capping its distribution to 100 families each week.
“We just began that because we are trying to sustain as long as possible and, with dwindling funds and no guarantee as to if we were getting those grants and when they will come. We decided that at our committee meeting…July 27,” Gengler said.
Gengler said the pantry received the Community CARES Stabilization Grant and the CARES Response and Recovery Grant. For the stabilization grant, the minimum amount of awarded monies is $12,000. For zip codes disproportionately affected by COVID-19, other funds will be available. Gengler said she was not told how DHHS will determine if an area has been disproportionately affected.
“It costs us approximately $40 per family so it runs us about $4,000 a week,” Gengler said. “If we receive the minimum of $12,000, that would fund us for three weeks.”
For three weeks, that would feed 300 families, she noted, and the food would last those families one month.
“By not being open for one week each month for the rest of this year, we will save $21,500,” Gengler said. “We know through our volunteers that there is quite a bit of overlap between people using the mobile food pantry and people using the stationary food pantry.”
It’s hard right now with the COVID-19 pandemic, added Susana Oliva, food pantry board member and volunteer.
“Trying to serve the community, (the need) increased a lot when COVID hit," Oliva said. "Right now we’ve seen a little bit of decrease but not as much, so we don’t know how long this will last. It’s very unpredictable."
With COVID-19's impact, she was not surprised to see so many people coming into the food pantry.
“Most of our families were very impacted with COVID, so that decreased their employment and access to food. Our demographic is very different than Platte (County),” Oliva said. “Some of our families are undocumented so they are not able to apply for DHHS services or stuff like that. We saw a big increase even from the rural areas within the County.”
The pantry used to serve “anyone and everyone,” Oliva said, but the appearance of COVID-19 resulted in a change of policy due to financial and food constraints.
“We were running out of food really fast and we were not actually serving the community, we were serving part of the community in other places,” she said. “We stuck to just serving the community in the Colfax area and stopped serving Platte and other areas because other areas do get (food pantries) as well.”
The Colfax County Food Pantry is unsure if the county residency requirement will continue as the new grants require specific guidelines on how to spend the funds, Gengler noted.
“Our plan is to put the majority of it right back into food,” Gengler said. “Some of it will be used for household products such as toilet paper, laundry detergent and bleach, but the majority of it will be spent on food.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
