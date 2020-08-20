Colfax County Food Pantry makes cost saving measures

“By not being open for one week each month for the rest of this year, we will save $21,500,” Gengler said. “We know through our volunteers that there is quite a bit of overlap between people using the mobile food pantry and people using the stationary food pantry.”

It’s hard right now with the COVID-19 pandemic, added Susana Oliva, food pantry board member and volunteer.

“Trying to serve the community, (the need) increased a lot when COVID hit," Oliva said. "Right now we’ve seen a little bit of decrease but not as much, so we don’t know how long this will last. It’s very unpredictable."

With COVID-19's impact, she was not surprised to see so many people coming into the food pantry.

“Most of our families were very impacted with COVID, so that decreased their employment and access to food. Our demographic is very different than Platte (County),” Oliva said. “Some of our families are undocumented so they are not able to apply for DHHS services or stuff like that. We saw a big increase even from the rural areas within the County.”

The pantry used to serve “anyone and everyone,” Oliva said, but the appearance of COVID-19 resulted in a change of policy due to financial and food constraints.