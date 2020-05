× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shawn Messerlie, of Leigh, has been appointed Colfax County's new sheriff by the Colfax County Board of Commissioners.

He will serve out the remaining term of former Colfax County Sheriff Paul Kruse, who resigned March 31, 2020.

"I am truly blessed and very thankful for the opportunity to serve the people of Colfax County," Messerlie said, in a statement.

