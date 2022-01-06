Colfax County joins others in MOU

Colfax County is the latest entity to join a memorandum of understanding for broadband infrastructure development.

The Colfax County Board of Commissioners heard during its regular meeting Dec. 28 from Nebraska Public Power District representative Pat Pope about signing onto the MOU to help improve rural broadband through public/private partnerships. At that Dec. 28 meeting, commissioners approved joining the MOU. Since retiring as NPPD’s president and CEO in 2020, Pope has been working on rural broadband development.

State law prohibits public power districts from selling internet to end users. But, they could allow telecommunications companies to lease use of fiber-optic infrastructure owned by the power districts.

Others who have joined the MOU are Loup Public Power and Platte County. Pope told the Schuyler Sun on Jan. 3 that officials are working on getting all four counties of Loup’s service area to sign onto the MOU – Colfax, Platte, Boone and Nance.

Pope noted the focus of the MOU is on the public/private partnership, not on getting public entities providing rural broadband on a retail basis.

“It's about bringing public entities that are willing to own and maintain infrastructure -- much like they do with roads, streets, industrial parks, what have you -- and then leasing parts of that infrastructure out to private entities that can actually set up and operate the broadband networks and sell that service to the public,” Pope said.

Pope said that officials will be meeting in mid-January to talk the next steps in the project.

“We're probably going to have a meeting later this month to get together to talk about two things,” Pope said. “First of all would be what does the group want to do in regards to going after federal and state funding? Because these rural broadband rollouts are very expensive … then secondly, we need to decide what the group wants to do in regards to seeking out a private partner.”

District 2 Commissioner Carl E. Grotelueschen said that joining the MOU is a push in the right direction in getting broadband to Colfax County.

“(NPPD has) the abilities and the knowledge and the contacts to really push this forward,” Grotelueschen said. “… NPPD has been playing a very active role in economic development across the state. So they're very much in tune how to make this all work.”

Both Grotelueschen and Pope noted the possibility of Colfax County utilizing its American Rescue Plan Act funding for broadband, but this potential project is not yet at the level.

“That all remains to be seen. This is very much just the beginning stages,” Grotelueschen said.

“At this moment, there is absolutely no financial commitments at all.”

In other county news, the board approved two measures from Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl regarding funds from the Nebraska Crime Commission.

The first measure OK’d the signing of a 2023 community-based grant application in the amount of $50,750, according the board’s Dec. 28 minutes. The other measure amended the 2021-2022 enhancement-based grant cycle to allow for additional funds.

The community-based grant and the enhancement-based grant, which are both funded through the Nebraska Crime Commission, pay for a full-time truancy officer at Schuyler Central High School, a part-time Colfax County diversion officer, a clerical person to handle paperwork and mental health vouchers for youth.

For the voucher program, youth are connected with mental health counseling services.

The purpose of both the mental health voucher and diversion programs is to prevent youth from entering the court system and keep them in school and in the community.

“Colfax County has expended all the money that was originally allotted for grant year 2021 to 2022. It was approximately $8,000,” Kracl said, noting that some leftover funds were given to the county. “The Crime Commission was able to reallocate it over to an already approved program, which was Colfax County's mental health program. We were given an additional $9,000, approximately.”

Also, Kracl noted, she is pursuing a possible grant from the Columbus Area United Way, which serves Colfax County. She said she is hoping for funds to start a new program and, if that initial program proves successful, that will allow for the application of further grants to continue the program.

“Our plan is to look at victim youth conferencing,” Kracl said. “It's about an eight-hour process that allows if a youth has broken the law or done something to be offensive to another person in society … we can put both the victim and the offender into this program.”

The offending youth would meet with a professionally-trained mediator individually and the mediator would determine if the youth and the victim would benefit from meeting and talking about the incident.

“(It) would allow the victim to explain why these actions hurt them and would allow the offender to potentially apologize,” she added. “There other parts to it as well, but that's a real simplified version of what could happen.”

Kracl noted that the decision-making part of kids’ brains aren’t fully developed, meaning they often make not-so-smart choices without thinking of the long-term consequences. That is why the juvenile court system is focused on rehabilitating versus punishing, she added.

“I think this is just one more tool in the toolbox that the county can use to not only heal our community, but also to improve our kids in the long run,” Kracl said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

