Colfax County looking to bid out bridge projects

That means there is a cap of money on the projects, but the County will be able to do the desired scope of work.

“It will take a couple of weeks for us to be able to review the information and put signatures on our letter,” he said. “It's hard to say down at region how long it takes for them to be reviewing approved projects. Conservatively, we have about a two month turnaround right now for that.”

Jeff Wagner, who does engineering work for the County, asked if Colfax County could proceed with the paperwork and hold off on construction.

“They always ask that you don’t start any work on the project before the approval is made. The paperwork … it’s not the physical work so that would be OK,” Winchell said. “I would just caution that if you had any concerns about the improved project being approved, you might not necessarily want to go forward with the bidding but, again, nothing is technically stopping you.”

The County can expedite this by bidding, District Two Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen said.

“I just don’t want to sit here and wait for a bid, if we can get a jump on this process,” he said. “I’d like to see these being constructed by late summer, early fall.”