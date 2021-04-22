Colfax County looking to bid out bridge projects

Colfax County is looking to bid out bridge projects for work on a couple of bridges damaged in the 2019 floods as it waits for Federal Emergency Management Agency approval.
The County's plan is for total bridge replacements on Road 14 and Road K. But the work done depends on FEMA's decision, Colfax County Emergency Manager and Highway Superintendent Mark Arps said.
“One of the landowners, he has to drive around about six miles just to go a quarter mile away from his house,” Arps said at the April 13 Board of Commissioners meeting.
In summary, Kyle Winchell with Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, there are two improved project requests for the two bridges.
“So the Road 14 bridge, we just recently sat down with FEMA. We have to ask their permission to get the improved project,” he said. “We wrote a state support letter on, send that down to region for their consideration.”
Recently, Winchell said an additional improved project request for the Road K bridge was received.
“Right now the state is going to be reviewing that documentation that we received,” he said. “We'll write our state support letter and send that down to region (FEMA) as well. If region, after reviewing the projects approves them, they will then become capped projects.”
That means there is a cap of money on the projects, but the County will be able to do the desired scope of work.
“It will take a couple of weeks for us to be able to review the information and put signatures on our letter,” he said. “It's hard to say down at region how long it takes for them to be reviewing approved projects. Conservatively, we have about a two month turnaround right now for that.”
Jeff Wagner, who does engineering work for the County, asked if Colfax County could proceed with the paperwork and hold off on construction.
“They always ask that you don’t start any work on the project before the approval is made. The paperwork … it’s not the physical work so that would be OK,” Winchell said. “I would just caution that if you had any concerns about the improved project being approved, you might not necessarily want to go forward with the bidding but, again, nothing is technically stopping you.”
The County can expedite this by bidding, District Two Commissioner Carl Grotelueschen said.
“I just don’t want to sit here and wait for a bid, if we can get a jump on this process,” he said. “I’d like to see these being constructed by late summer, early fall.”
It would get the ball rolling, Grotelueschen added.
“You know, these people (have) been operating without these bridges for two years. And we've kind of been making promises and we recognize that the wheels of government turn slowly," Grotelueschen said.
But FEMA works slowly, Colfax County Deputy Emergency Manager Michelle Evert said.
“We work at FEMA’s rate - not them work at our rate,” Evert said.
The board is looking at late May for the bid letting, Arps said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.