Colfax County primary results in

The Republican nominations for Colfax County Sheriff and County Commissioner District 3 are familiar faces following last week's primary election.

In the race for sheriff, current Sheriff Shawn Messerlie received 1,012 votes to opponent Caleb Hamernik's 275. There are no Democratic candidates in this race.

Hamernik, an officer with the Schuyler Police Department, said he entered on the very last day possible, which likely played a role in his lower vote count.

"I'm not too terribly surprised. It was definitely a tall order, especially starting off as late as I did in the race. It was definitely a learning experience," Hamernik said.

Messerlie, who has been sheriff for two years and a deputy for 11 before that, thanked his supporters for their confidence in him.

"I am both humbled and grateful and I look forward to building the best possible department for my community and for my staff who faithfully serve all of you," Messerlie said.

For the position of county commissioner for District 3, there were similarly no Democratic candidates. Incumbent Jim Mejstrik received the nomination with 214 votes, compared to opponent Paul Ehernberger's 158.

Ehernberger, proprietor of Maple Creek Canyon in Colfax County, said he had initially expected he would need a lower number to win, and wasn't expecting the turnout this election had.

"Well, I saw that in the last election, there were 244 votes across three candidates, so I figured if I had half of that I was good," Ehernberger said. "So I guess if you go by that number, I was successful."

Ehernberger said that his slogan, "Action not alibis" will still apply in his daily life outside of the political arena. Even though he did not get the nomination, he intends to make good on the promises he made.

"I think that, in America, we're in trouble. It's got to be hard to be a county commissioner, because inflation keeps going up," Ehernberger said. "We have a $22 million budget and that's not going to buy us much going forward."

Ehernberger said in his endeavor, he had to forge a lot of relationships with voters from scratch in communities where he was not well-known, sometimes literally knocking on doors.

Mejstrik said he's happy to be chosen for the role. Mejstrik is a lifelong resident of Schuyler who works part-time at Bomgaars in Schuyler.

"I've served the community for a long time and I'm happy they wanted me," Mejstrik said. "Paul's a smart fellow and he probably would have done a good job, it just didn't work out for him this time."

As for his ambitions in the role, Mejstrik said he intends to do what he's done every year before.

"My job is to serve the people of Colfax County and that's what I plan to do," Mejstrik said.

Mejstrik said his opponent was more of a campaigner than he, which Ehernberger mentioned as well.

"I knew it would be close. Paul did a lot of campaigning, but I think maybe I'm a little more established. In four years that may be different, we'll see," Mejstrik added.

The remaining Colfax County official primary results are as follows:

Rep Congress Dist 1

Jeff Fortenberry: 134

Curtis D. Huffman: 34

Thireena Yuki Connely: 14

John Glen Weaver: 33

Mike Flood: 1,071

Rep Governor

Michael Connely: 6

Brett Lindstrom: 201

Donna Nicole Carpenter: 5

Lela McNinch: 3

Theresa Thibodeau: 78

Jim Pillen: 752

Troy Wentz: 1

Charles W. Herbster: 271

Breland Ridenour: 15

Rep Sec. of State

Bob Evnen: 379

Rex Schroder: 287

Robert J. Borer: 365

Rep State Treasurer

John Murante: 450

Paul Anderson: 533

Rep Attorney General

Jennifer Hicks: 310

Mike Hilgers: 729

Rep State Auditor

Mike Foley: 813

Larry Anderson: 255

Rep Public Service Comm. Dist 4

Rod Johnson: 461

Eric Kamler: 588

Dem Congress Dist 1

Patty Pansing Brooks: 204

Jazari Kual Zakaria: 30

Dem Governor

Carol Blood: 173

Roy A. Harris: 78

Lib Governor

Scott Zimmerman: 1

Lib State Treasurer

Katrina Tomsen: 1

Lib State Auditor

Gene Siadek: 1

Lmn Attorney General

Larry Bolinger: 2

Lmn State Auditor

L. Leroy Lopez: 3

Director Lower Elkhorn NRD 6

Mark Burenheide: 409

David Gustin: 146

Chuck Hamernik: 251

Member of BOE NB Dist 95

Andy Swanson: 2

Justin L. Taylor: 3

Dean Lux: 1

Frank Vehc: 0

Jason Hellbusch: 1

Nick Emanuel: 1

Zachary J. Loberg: 1

There were no Democratic candidates for secretary of state, state treasurer, attorney general, state auditor or public service commission district four.

