Colfax County proposed budget shows allocations for new deputy sheriff, higher tax request

Colfax County officials are shifting funds around in the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 to allocate monies for new projects, according to County Clerk Rita Mundil.
These include a new deputy for the Sheriff's Office, a building addition to the County Attorney's Office and miscellaneous items.
The total proposed budget is $21,281,526.95. Last year, the budget was $20,218,202.07.
The County has proposed shifting $98,350 to fund a new deputy for the Sheriff's Office and increase wages for all of that department's employees by 3%, as well as $100,250 for the building and grounds line item for the addition to the County Attorney's Office.
“With our current building, we are running out of room,” County Attorney Denise Kracl said. “We’ve actually run out of room.”
The Colfax County Board of Commissioners reviewed a floor plan for the addition at its meeting on Aug. 11.
“The plan is to extend our little building to add one large room for filing cabinets and then two small offices,” Kracl said. “Right now, our victims' advocate sits out in front with all the office assistants.”
Everyone is important, she said, but when a victims' advocate is talking to people about their sexual assault cases it is difficult without a private place to meet. They also want one office open to an intern or a state deputy.
There are also filing cabinets everywhere, Kracl said.
“Our conference room has really become a filing room,” Kracl said. “There is probably 60 to 80 to 100 files sitting on top of filing cabinets because we don’t have any room to put anything anymore.”
The employees in her office have been carrying the files by hand across the street up the stairs to the fourth floor and now that area is getting full as well.
For this fiscal year, the COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted the County’s budget, Mundil noted.
The fiscal year began July 1 with the budget required to be submitted to the state by Sept. 20. Mundil said this is why cash reserves are built-in, so work can be done.
Colfax County has $2,565,000 in cash reserves.
There is a proposed change from last year of around $450,000 in the general fund and the increase in the miscellaneous fund is due to a transfer of money from the road fund to the general fund.
Each year, the County makes a tax request in the amount they want the taxpayers to pay in taxes.
“Our expenses are more than the revenues and then that’s why we have a tax request,” Mundil said.
This year, the tax request is for $5,473,119.31. This will be in property taxes and the levy will be .2845. So taxes on $100,000 will be $284.50.
Last year, the tax request was for $5,429,282.18
“We’re asking a little bit more, like $50,000 extra from them from last year,” Mundil.
But, the levy this year is lower. Last year taxes on $100,000 were $284.94.
Overall, Colfax County is valued at over $1.9 billion, according to County officials. The valuation increased over $18 million.
That’s what the houses, land and other things people pay taxes on is worth, Mundil explained.
Revenues include the inheritance fund, which is basically the County’s savings.
“If there’s a flood or some kind of disaster or something like that … that we have to go depend on money that we don’t have budgeted,” Mundil said. “(That) is what our inheritance is really for.”
At the Colfax County Board of Commissioners Aug. 25 meeting, commissioners will review the budget a final time and the first meeting in September is when the Board will approve it.
Financially, Colfax County is sitting well, Mundil added.
“We don’t know what the future holds but Colfax County is sitting better than other counties because we do have our inheritance fund that we can fall back on if something does arise,” Mundil said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
