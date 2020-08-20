Colfax County proposed budget shows allocations for new deputy sheriff, higher tax request

There are also filing cabinets everywhere, Kracl said.

“Our conference room has really become a filing room,” Kracl said. “There is probably 60 to 80 to 100 files sitting on top of filing cabinets because we don’t have any room to put anything anymore.”

The employees in her office have been carrying the files by hand across the street up the stairs to the fourth floor and now that area is getting full as well.

For this fiscal year, the COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted the County’s budget, Mundil noted.

The fiscal year began July 1 with the budget required to be submitted to the state by Sept. 20. Mundil said this is why cash reserves are built-in, so work can be done.

Colfax County has $2,565,000 in cash reserves.

There is a proposed change from last year of around $450,000 in the general fund and the increase in the miscellaneous fund is due to a transfer of money from the road fund to the general fund.

Each year, the County makes a tax request in the amount they want the taxpayers to pay in taxes.

“Our expenses are more than the revenues and then that’s why we have a tax request,” Mundil said.