Colfax County receives dividend
Colfax County has received another membership dividend, this time in the amount of $7,696, from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA), the county’s property, liability and workers’ compensation coverage and risk management services provider. The dividend was part of a $1 million distribution shared with 81 Nebraska counties and eight county-associated agencies.

With this latest distribution, Colfax County has now received a total of $95,622 in dividends since becoming a member of NIRMA in 1999. NIRMA is able to issue these dividends, in part, due to favorable claims development, investment income earned on behalf of its membership, as well as the members’ ongoing loss prevention efforts.

