Colfax County sees flooding, car accident Friday morning

A car crash in Colfax County occurred this morning when a vehicle hit another vehicle stopped at the edge of the flood waters, Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said.
Also, Highway 15 flooded and is closed south of the Oak Ballroom and the cabins on the Platte River lost power this morning after flooding, she said.
“We did have a car crash this morning with injury, and it was at County Road C and Highway 15, which is right where we were evacuated. Folks were taken away by ambulance,” Kracl said. “I don’t have any reason to believe it was life-threatening injuries.”
Last night, the homeowners association gave notice to Lake Socorro residents to consider evacuating. Around 5:30 a.m., Kracl said she was notified the north exit of Lake Socorro was about to overflow with water.
At Lake Socorro, river water flooded into the lake from the west side and flooded out on the east, she noted.
“It caused one of their roads to go underwater immediately,” she said, adding Highway 15 has gone underwater since. “The north exit was completely overrun by water within a matter of about 5 minutes and that’s the same exit that had been wiped out in 2019 during the floods… the water basically (took) the same path that it took in 2019.”
The lake is up, Kracl added, but has not affected any of the houses.
There is an ice jam on the Platte River, between County Road 7 and County Road 9 in Colfax County, she explained. The water is backing up behind that ice jam.
“When water doesn’t have anywhere to go, it finds the path of least resistance,” she said. “Unfortunately, the path of least resistance is out of its banks and so we currently have water flowing up County Road 9 and County Road 10 and Highway 15.”
County Road 9 is closed at County Road C and County Road 10 is closed at County Road C, she added.
The flood warning for an ice jam remains in effect until Saturday morning for northern Butler and south central Colfax County, according to the National Weather Service. The flood warning said water levels around ice jams are “notoriously unpredictable” and can change “quickly with little or no warning.”
Those along the river should pay attention and prepare for changes in water levels over the next few days, the warning said.
“When this water moves, it moves fast. And while it’s unpredictable, it’s doing a lot of the same things that it did in 2019,” Kracl said. “The water is going in some of the exact same places.”