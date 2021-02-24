Colfax County sees low unemployment rates

But Colfax County is a young community, she added.

Thirty-seven percent of Schuyler is under the age of 19, according to the community facts website linked to the City of Schuyler's website. Colfax County is 30th in the nation for residents younger than 5, according to the site.

“I think any time you’re younger in your population, you’re going to have continual growth,” Brandenburgh said. “We’ll continue to have more kids in our school system, we’ll continue to see more houses being built, we’ll continue to see high demand for housing… all the amenities that again, as we have a younger population, we expect a quality of place.”

The goal for the area is to be able to attract new residents, who can help employers fill jobs.

“(The younger and growing population) are all key to … build a demand of the workforce that we have within our region,” she said.

Statewide, Nebraska is less dependent on tourism, which was famously hit hard by the pandemic. Tourism-dependent places like Las Vegas, for example, have suffered. Las Vegas had the highest unemployment rate in big metro areas last November due to tourism issues, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

Nebraska also has a diverse economy, she added.