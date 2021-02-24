Colfax County sees low unemployment rates

Nebraska has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and Colfax County’s rate is lower than the state's due to the county's manufacturing sector, according to Nebraska Public Power District Economist Melissa Trueblood.
Nebraska’s annual average unemployment rate for 2020 was around 3% and Colfax County was lower at 2.9%, Trueblood noted. The U.S. unemployment rate fell in January to 6.3%
“(Colfax County’s) economy is pretty strong with manufacturing,” Trueblood said. “A lot of places in Nebraska, they’re almost to the point where they can’t find enough workers. Schuyler is probably like a lot of places … everybody who can work is working.”
The low unemployment rate in Nebraska is “likely due to a combination of factors,” according to The Associated Press. One is the major industries in the state not getting hit as hard and another is people may have stopped looking for work, the AP reported.
The unemployment rate only includes those who do not have jobs, are looking for jobs and are available to take a job, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It does not count people who are not looking for work.
Manufacturing-wise, almost 43% of the County’s non-farm employment is in that sector, Trueblood explained in a Feb. 19 email.
Another strength for Colfax County and the state as a whole is trade, transportation and utilities.
“The food processing/manufacturing industry is a cornerstone in Colfax County,” she wrote. “Food is a necessity.”
The unemployment rate in Colfax County has been under 3% since 2014, Trueblood said, but low unemployment is not always a good thing.
“The bad thing is, it’s really hard for employers to attract (employees). When you have that low of unemployment, that shows you don’t have a lot of extra people looking for work,” she said. “That might hurt some businesses looking to expand.”
If a business was trying to find another 20 to 30 workers, there might not be enough people unless the employees are willing to relocate or drive further, she said.
Still, it’s probably more good than bad, Trueblood noted.
Schuyler Community Development Economic Development Director Cheryl Brandenburgh agreed low unemployment can be a double-edged sword.
“We are very blessed in Nebraska that we have a very low unemployment rate,” Brandenburgh said. “That also means, though, that my employers are struggling to find and to fill all the openings that they have. I’d certainly like them to be able to be running at full capacity.”
But Colfax County is a young community, she added.
Thirty-seven percent of Schuyler is under the age of 19, according to the community facts website linked to the City of Schuyler's website. Colfax County is 30th in the nation for residents younger than 5, according to the site.
“I think any time you’re younger in your population, you’re going to have continual growth,” Brandenburgh said. “We’ll continue to have more kids in our school system, we’ll continue to see more houses being built, we’ll continue to see high demand for housing… all the amenities that again, as we have a younger population, we expect a quality of place.”
The goal for the area is to be able to attract new residents, who can help employers fill jobs.
“(The younger and growing population) are all key to … build a demand of the workforce that we have within our region,” she said.
Statewide, Nebraska is less dependent on tourism, which was famously hit hard by the pandemic. Tourism-dependent places like Las Vegas, for example, have suffered. Las Vegas had the highest unemployment rate in big metro areas last November due to tourism issues, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.
Nebraska also has a diverse economy, she added.
Its central location in the U.S. has also made Nebraska an “ideal hub for transportation and logistics” as well as offering access to agricultural commodities.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.