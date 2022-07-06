Colfax County Sheriff adds new K-9 to force

Colfax and Butler counties have had a good relationship in the past in regards to sharing people, information and services, according to Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl. Colfax County's newest addition, Riggs the K-9, is yet another example.

Riggs, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois-Belgian Shepherd mix, was exchanged from Butler to Colfax County following his handler, Deputy Jason Reed.

According to Kracl, the exchange was smooth and simple, thanks to Butler and Colfax counties' solid relationship regarding legal matters.

"The agreement touched a lot of hands before it was finally approved," Kracl said. "Colfax and Butler have a good working relationship over the last 20 years that we definitely value."

Kracl added that the exchange is pretty simple. Colfax County will pay Butler County $5,500 for Riggs and some basic K-9 supplies such as a kennel. Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said Riggs will allow the department to have a dog always on duty.

"We'll have our K-9s on opposing shifts, that way one's always available, and we're always willing to assist other agencies with them," Messerlie said.

That assistance, Kracl said, is part of what's called an interlocal cooperation agreement, or interlocal agreement, and what allowed this exchange to be made.

"Basically, it says if two government organizations want to partner in order to use tax dollars effectively and to benefit their localities and it’s of mutual advantage to both sides, they’ll allow you to do that," Kracl said.

In the event Riggs is removed from service - be it retirement, injury, or death - the equipment that came with him, such as leashes and a kennel will return to Butler County.

"What happens is we get stuff like leashes, collars, any of the K-9 equipment we get to use until it gets replaced or until the dog retires," Messerlie said. "We just have to get a cage for the cruiser and we can turn him loose."

Kracl and Messerlie both said the decision was easy for Colfax County to make given they had already hired Reed, who was certified with Riggs.

"When a K-9 and their handler are certified, they’re certified as a team. If we take part of them, like we hire the handler, we take them as a team," Kracl said.

Messerlie said Reed is getting used to the new job at the moment, but that the acquisition of Reed's K-9 was an easy decision for the department.

"It was just kind of a deal where he's already certified and trained, it's not a bad idea to purchase, not a large expense," Messerlie said.

Kracl agreed, adding that the purchase allows the county to forgo the costs associated with acquiring a new K-9, including training.

"If you break down the price of all the months of training, actually purchasing a dog, all the requirements that go with it, it’s tens of thousands by the time we add in the deputy’s wages and mileage to get him certified," Kracl said.

Kracl noted that Riggs has been off-duty while Reed has been with Colfax County, due to liability concerns of interdepartmental K-9 use.

"Without an agreement that spells out what department gets what responsibility, it’s easier for him not to use the dog until there’s a full agreement in place," Kracl said.

The agreement was finalized June 28 with approval by the Colfax County Board of Supervisors, a week after being approved by the Butler County Board of Supervisors.