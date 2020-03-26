You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Colfax County sheriff resigns
View Comments
breaking alert

Colfax County sheriff resigns

{{featured_button_text}}
Public record

Colfax County Sheriff Paul Kruse resigned from his position this week, effective March 31.

Colfax County is actively seeking his replacement. Prior administrative, management, or supervisory experience is requested. The County sheriff reports to the Board of Commissioners, leads a department consisting of ten Deputies. Annual salary is $66,847.00. Current State of Nebraska law enforcement certification, prior law enforcement experience, and ability to work cooperatively with other agencies and County personnel.

Applications received by April 10, 2020, will be reviewed by the Commissioners prior to the next regular meeting.

View Comments
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Matt Lindberg is an award-winning journalist and graduate of the University of Kansas.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Keeping people fed
News

Keeping people fed

In light of Schuyler Community Schools closing last week due to growing concerns over COVID-19 spreading throughout Nebraska, local entities a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News