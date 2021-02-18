Colfax County Sheriff's Office raises funds for K-9 unit

The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office has set up a fund to raise money for what would be the first-ever K-9 unit at the department.
The goal is $15,000 to $20,000 to support the unit. An additional $2,500 to $5,000 is also needed to partially outfit a cruiser, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
“Part of my thought is that the sheriff had been here long enough now that he’s really getting his feet on the ground,” County Attorney Denise Kracl told the Sun on Feb. 11. “He has made the initial changes to the department that he wanted to see, and so now we’re past the making the department his own and really transitioning into the future.”
Timeline-wise, the goal for the K-9 unit to begin control is fall 2021.
There are multiple steps in the process before that.
“There’s only a few places in the United States where you can actually buy these dogs,” Kracl said. “These are highly-trained, specially-bred dogs.”
The Sheriff's Office goes through a contractor, Sheriff Shawn Messerlie added.
“We would purchase the dog and then after that, I believe, it is up to 16 weeks of training with the handler and the dog,” Messerlie said. “They both have to pass.”
Essentially, if the dog passed but the handler did not, both would have to keep training until they passed the class, and vice versa.
“They work as a team,” he said. “They have to pass as a team to be eligible to be certified as a K-9 handler.”
The handler will be an internal applicant.
There is currently another K-9 unit in Colfax County, the Schuyler Police Department’s Officer Michael Martinez and Odin.
Kracl noted the Schuyler Police Department has been cooperative and supportive throughout the process and has already approached the Sheriff's Office about joint training or other assistance.
“If you think about it, the dog handlers are on duty 24 hours a day, they’re on call. And so they have to be able to be called out at a moment’s notice and be ready to go with the dog,” she said. “If we had two dog units in the county that would greatly alleviate the burden.”
Although the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office and the Schuyler Police Department are separate entities, officers on patrol would have more options of who to call, she added.
After the training and certification, the K-9 unit would continue to do hours of training each week, Kracl noted.
“It’s in those areas that we would look to partner with local law enforcement,” she said. “Dog handlers can cross over county lines with dogs and help other places. They’re not certified to make an arrest but I know they’re able to work other places under different situations.”
Donations can be made to: Colfax County K-9 Fund, c/o Colfax County Sheriff’s Department, 412 E. 11 St. Schuyler, Nebraska, 68661.
"...You have to have the right match of person to handle a dog as you do the right dog for the department," Kracl said. "Having both of those positions be able to work together is what’s going to be best for the department."
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.