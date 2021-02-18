Colfax County Sheriff's Office raises funds for K-9 unit

“We would purchase the dog and then after that, I believe, it is up to 16 weeks of training with the handler and the dog,” Messerlie said. “They both have to pass.”

Essentially, if the dog passed but the handler did not, both would have to keep training until they passed the class, and vice versa.

“They work as a team,” he said. “They have to pass as a team to be eligible to be certified as a K-9 handler.”

The handler will be an internal applicant.

There is currently another K-9 unit in Colfax County, the Schuyler Police Department’s Officer Michael Martinez and Odin.

Kracl noted the Schuyler Police Department has been cooperative and supportive throughout the process and has already approached the Sheriff's Office about joint training or other assistance.